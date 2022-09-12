Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
MGSD Board approves 2022-2023 budget, discusses staffing concerns
The Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education approved its 2022-2023 budget, heard a variety of departmental reports, and honored several students and an employee at its meeting Tuesday. BUDGET. Chief Financial Officer Angela Davis presented the 2022-2023 MGSD budget, emphasizing that this budget is a plan. “It is somewhat...
piedmonthealthcare.com
Piedmont HealthCare Gains New Family Medicine Physician, Andrea Wurzer, DO
September 14, 2022, Statesville, NC– Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Andrea Wurzer, DO to Piedmont HealthCare Taylorsville Family Medicine. Dr. Wurzer joins the practice following Dr. Merrill’s retirement on September 8th. After 42 years serving the Taylorsville community, Dr. Steven Merrill, is retiring. For over four decades Dr. Merrill...
mecktimes.com
CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group arranges $23.6M sale
CBRE has announced the $23.6 million sale of two Extra Space Storage facilities outside of Charlotte. Lakeland Village acquired the portfolio from an undisclosed private investor. Morgan Windbiel, Senior Vice President with CBRE’s Self Storage Advisory Group, represented the seller in the deal. The 136,994-square-foot portfolio includes Extra Space Storage facilities in Salisbury and Mooresville. The Salisbury facility, ...
PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — PowerHome Solar laid off 500 workers and stopped sales in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia this week, citing losses related to defective equipment that led the company to sue its former provider last month. This is the second round of job cuts PowerHome, doing business as...
wraltechwire.com
North Carolina solar company lays off 500; CEO blames faulty equipment
CHARLOTTE – Solar panel company Pink Energy, based in Mooresville, has announced another round of job cuts, with about 500 people being laid off. The company’s CEO blames faulty equipment from a supplier for the layoffs which now total some 1,000. Pink Energy filed a federal lawsuit against...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five-generation family farm attracting thousands of visitors
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Carrigan Farms has been family-owned since 1902, lasting five generations, and bringing smiles to thousands. Carrigan Farms offers strawberry, apple and pumpkin picking during their respective seasons. The farm has been around since 1902, lasting five generations. The farm sees thousands of customers annually, through all...
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
Dedicated public servant Marvin Norman dies, leaving lasting legacy in Iredell County
Iredell County Commissioner Marvin Norman passed away Wednesday evening following a period of declining health at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham. Norman, 70, was the first African-American elected to the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. He served on the board continuously after being elected in 2002, including two years as chairman and five years as vice chairman.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell-Statesville Schools honors employees of the year for 2022-2023
Iredell-Statesville Schools has recognized more than a dozen employees for their efforts on behalf of the district’s 20,000-plus students. The following employees were honored Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting:. Principal of the Year. Frank Saraco, Celeste Henkel Elementary School. Assistant Principal of the Year. Mark Wellman, Third Creek...
Expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded $100 million by Biden administration
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A plan to widen Interstate 85 in Gaston and Cleveland counties received a $100 million influx in funding from the Biden administration on Thursday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation received the money to support the expansion and improvements on the highway from U.S. Highway 321 to Mount Holly.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
lakenormanpublications.com
Violations close local license plate office
HUNTERSVILLE – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its license plate agency (LPA) in Huntersville. The agency at the DMV office, 12101 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, closed Sept. 9 due to contract violations. The NCDMV oversees LPAs, which are managed by private entities or local governments. The Huntersville agency had been operated by Robert Grier since 2015.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Insuring Your Older Car
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With prices soaring this year on used cars, many of us are driving older cars that are terribly under-insured. In today’s Don’t Waste Your Money, John Matarese shows how to make sure you are covered if you drive an older car.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Woman’s Club supports Red Cart Project, announces plans for An Afternoon Tea at The Clubhouse fundraiser
The Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its September meeting with guest speaker Maura Ciasulli, a guidance counselor at N.B. Mills Elementary School. She provided statistics showing how much the school has improved in several areas. She also mentioned there have been less discipline issues at the school. She presented several ways in which the club could help the students.
Stanly News & Press
Cabarrus County roundabout construction starts next week
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. The $990,000 project was awarded earlier this spring to NJR Group Inc. out of Albemarle. The intersection is scheduled to close Monday morning so crews can safely build...
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
Non-drug depression treatment offers relief
The treatment is 19 minutes a session, five days a week for seven weeks.
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
