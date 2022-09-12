Read full article on original website
Abrams' strategy to boost turnout: Early voting commitments
Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats' nominee for governor, is launching an intensive effort to get out the vote by urging potential supporters to cast in-person ballots the first week of early voting as she tries to navigate the state's new election laws. The strategy,...
What were the underlying issues of the railroad labor dispute?
Michael LeRoy is an expert in labor law and employment relations at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. LeRoy, who advised the Council of Economic Advisers for President George W. Bush during an emergency labor dispute in 2001, spoke with News Bureau business and law editor...
League of Women Voters to Host Hybrid Forum September 21 for Illinois State Senate District 42 and Illinois State Rep. District 83
The Leagues of Women Voters of the Aurora Area and Central Kane County will co-host a hybrid forum at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 for the candidates running for Illinois State Senate in the 42nd District and Illinois State House in the 83rd District. The forum will be held...
COVID-19 requirements eased for unvaccinated school, childcare workers
School and childcare workers in Illinois who are not vaccinated will no longer be required to test twice weekly for COVID-19.Gov. JB Pritzker announced the chan...
Which Respiratory Illnesses Are Behind the Recent Surge in Child Hospitalizations in Chicago Area?
A recent spike in child hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses across the Chicago area has caught the attention of health experts, with colder weather likely to make respiratory illnesses even more prevalent. As COVID-19 remains a health concern, other common respiratory viruses...
