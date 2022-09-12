When you think about adopting, most people want a younger pet so they have maximum time together. But what about all the older animals? They might've had a loving home before but their owner could've got sick, making them unable to care for their bestie. And believe it or not, that happens often. So who takes care of their pets? They sometimes, unfortunately, go to a shelter. But luckily, there are people who step up to the plate.

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO