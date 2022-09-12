Read full article on original website
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Pit Bull Dies After 2 A.M. Tussle With Porcupine Leaves Quills Inside Body
A family in New Jersey has been left heartbroken by the death of their pet dog, after a fight with a porcupine left quills inside of its body, with the owners aware that the spiky rodents even roamed the area. The dog, named Chester, reportedly died during surgery which was...
Dog Sitting on Owner's Lap During Flight Melts Hearts: 'Coming Home'
One TikToker wrote, "awwww so cute..i want to hug him" about the video of the Italian greyhound that has been viewed almost 400,000 times.
msn.com
Video of Cat and New Kitten Slowly 'Falling in Love' Is Beyond Precious
Bringing home a second pet can be such an exciting experience, but that doesn't mean it won't come with challenges. Even the most seasoned animal owners will find obstacles, and that's totally OK. Take @louie_and_fresno's story, for example!. These two feline brothers are the best of buds now, but it...
One Green Planet
This Dog Went From Being Tied To A Kennel In 113 Degree Weather To Living A Rescue Pup’s Dream
When this animal rescue spotted a puppy tied to a kennel outside in 113-degree weather, they knew they couldn’t just leave her there. With no access to food, water, or air conditioning, the poor girl was in obvious distress. She was panting and shaking and not being properly cared for.
ohmymag.co.uk
This deaf dog found a new loving home and the best forever companion
14-year-old Walker Cousineau with hearing difficulties came across this deaf pup on social media and he knew right away that their match was made in heaven. The family offered the special dog a loving home and a companion who truly understood him. ‘This dog is deaf. Just like me!’. Walker...
pethelpful.com
Woman's Sweet Story of Taking in a Senior Dog Who Suddenly Lost Her Home Is So Moving
When you think about adopting, most people want a younger pet so they have maximum time together. But what about all the older animals? They might've had a loving home before but their owner could've got sick, making them unable to care for their bestie. And believe it or not, that happens often. So who takes care of their pets? They sometimes, unfortunately, go to a shelter. But luckily, there are people who step up to the plate.
Blind Rescue Dog Passes Kennel Club Gold Award
Training classes are something many dogs will experience at one time or another. It’s to be expected that some dogs will find them easier than others. But as it turns out, you can teach an old rescue dog new tricks. A blind rescue dog in the UK surprised her dog mom by passing her not […] The post Blind Rescue Dog Passes Kennel Club Gold Award appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away
When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
pethelpful.com
Disabled Cat's Reaction to Meeting New Foster Kitten Is Nothing but Pure Love
It may sound hard to believe if you've never fostered an animal yourself, but having your own pet around too can actually make the process easier. A confident dog or cat can show a new friend that it's okay to be relaxed and to play. When your foster sees your pet being fed routinely and taken care of, they will start to feel comfortable, too.
petpress.net
8 Cutest White Dog Breeds That are Like Walking Clouds!
Some of the most popular and well-loved dog breeds are classified as “white.” These dogs are often chosen as pets for their beauty. White dog breeds make such great pets as they tend to be very gentle and loving. They also have a reputation for being intelligent and...
One Green Planet
This Puppy Was Stuck In A Storm Drain Until Another Dog On A Walk Alerted His Owner!
This woman and her dog were enjoying their daily walk when all of a sudden, her Dachshund started pulling her over to a nearby storm drain. @trangnthings Part 1 #animalrescue #puppy #help #rescue #nowlookatthis #dog #animallover #dogsoftiktok #tiktokanimals #foryou #fyp ♬ Emotional Piano Instrumental In E Minor – Tom Bailey Backing Tracks.
dogster.com
Otis the Handsome Hound: A Laboratory Dog Rescue Story
A dedicated yoga practitioner, photographer Robert Sturman is known for his portraits of this ancient practice – whether it’s yogis perched on rocks surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, African orphans in Kenya, San Quentin Prison inmates, U.S. veterans or breast cancer survivors. His beautiful work tells human stories that bridge different people from all walks of life.
