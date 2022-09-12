I just got mine in October of last year and plan to upgrade to the S23 Ultra, provided the battery on that doesn't suffer the performance hit that the S22 Ultra is known for. Normally, I upgrade yearly, so this is actually going to be a bit longer than I normally keep a phone. Battery should be fine. We replace them at my Best Buy that I work at as a side hustle in the Geek Squad. We just started doing repairs on Sammys earlier this year. It's a pretty standard replacement, so should you actually run into any issues, it's really not a problem. I think you'll be fine for 3 years or possibly, even longer.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO