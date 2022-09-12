ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you buy?

Apple's latest and greatest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for purchase. While we have already drawn a comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this article, we compare the two high-end Pro models from OnePlus and Apple. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro to see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.
anyone else still waiting on burgundy?

That is really nice!! I don't get how you ordered Aug 23 and got delivery already yet I ordered Aug 12 and still nothing here. Very odd. I would be as frustrated as you are. So sorry that you have to wait this long. I would call Samsung and make sure they haven't forgot your order. It may trigger them to escalate it and get you your phone.
Can the s21 ultra last for at least 3 years?

I just got mine in October of last year and plan to upgrade to the S23 Ultra, provided the battery on that doesn't suffer the performance hit that the S22 Ultra is known for. Normally, I upgrade yearly, so this is actually going to be a bit longer than I normally keep a phone. Battery should be fine. We replace them at my Best Buy that I work at as a side hustle in the Geek Squad. We just started doing repairs on Sammys earlier this year. It's a pretty standard replacement, so should you actually run into any issues, it's really not a problem. I think you'll be fine for 3 years or possibly, even longer.
Trade in email from Samsung

Nope. I waited a little too make sure I was keeping it. I think I received an email and text. Yes, I received my email on Sept 6 and on Sept 9 for both my watch and Flip 4. I received both email and text two days ago. Took it a little bit longer than usual. They had it for 12 business days to evaluate.
Is it a lot of headache to own both iPhone and Android?

Welcome to Android Central! I know @mustang7757 uses both ecosystems regularly, as I'm sure a lot of others on this forum do. I'm sure they can weigh in!. I have one number for the iPhone and keep everything separate because different OS. I have one number for the iPhone and...
Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
S22: Player Does Not Recognize File

Welcome to Android Central! What directory were the ringtone files transferred to? Is it /Ringtones?. Yes, they are in the same folder along with all the Galaxy ring tones & a few custom ones I just down loaded which work fine. Most of them are from way back, downloaded from my Note 4, & a few from my IPhone 6, 1 of them as far back as my IPhone 3.
Get up to $900 trade-in savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Discover Samsung deals are still going strong, as you can now score up to $900 trade-in savings on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This amazing device starts with a $1,799 price tag on its 256GB storage variant. However, today’s best deals will help you get this excellent device with twice the storage space for as low as $900 after an eligible trade-in.
Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors

According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
Forgotten pin code - I want to save photos before factory reset

On a restarted and locked with forgotten pin code Huawei P30 Pro, I want to access the photos for the backup before factory reset. - USB cable - can't approve storage access on a locked phone. - ABD debug - not activated on a phone. One possible thing I have...
The 7 Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Cases

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is an impressive piece of hardware—and it should be considering it's also Samsung's highest performing tablet to date. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra displays at a resolution of 2960x1848 on a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, running on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and up to 16GB of RAM.
COLMI P8 GT smartwatch with reported SpO2 monitor available worldwide

A new COLMI wearable is available globally via AliExpress, the P8 GT smartwatch. The gadget has a wide range of features, including calling, music control and notifications when you connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1; it is worth noting that your phone must run Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above here. The watch is reported to have several health tools, including SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.
