Read full article on original website
Related
LED Bulbs May Not Be as Great as We Thought — Studies Show Health and Environmental Risks
For the last several years, LED lights have been touted as a more eco-friendly alternative to traditional light bulbs. However, new studies show they may not be as sustainable as we previously thought. Evidently, LED lights come with major health and environmental risks. So should we stop buying them, or...
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
From Accurately Predicting Death To Cheetahs Meowing, Here Are 11 Cat Facts That Are Bananas To Me
A cat named Unsinkable Sam switched sides during WWII, survived the sinking of three naval ships by clinging to debris in the water, and then retired after the third because, well, I wouldn't want to get on a ship after that either. 1. When cats walk, their back paws go...
labroots.com
H5N1 Sickens More Species, May Now be in the US Permanently
H5N1 avian influenza was first detected in 1996 in poultry in China’s Guangdong province. Since then it has led to several outbreaks that have spread around the world. In late 2021, H5N1 was detected in several places around the world in both agricultural facilities and wild birds. Since February 2022, H5N1 has led to the loss of an estimated 40.5 million birds in the United States, and many more around the world. Right now, only two cases of human influenza have been linked to this H5N1 outbreak, but scientists are concerned about its extent and how long it is lasting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New paper by Google and Oxford scientists claims AI will soon destroy mankind
Researchers with the University of Oxford and Google Deepmind have shared a chilling warning in a new paper. The paper, which was published in AI Magazine last month, claims that the threat of AI is greater than previously believed. It’s so great, in fact, that artificial intelligence is likely to one day rise up and annihilate humankind.
Phys.org
Little Ice Age study reveals North Atlantic reached tipping point
Scientists have used centuries-old clam shells to see how the North Atlantic climate system reached a "tipping point" before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age—a period of regional cooling, especially in the North Atlantic—lasted several centuries, ending in about 1850. A long-standing theory suggests initial cooling...
Cracks Are Appearing in Earth's Magnetic Field as the Equinox Approaches
The phenomenon could mean that more auroras are visible across the northern hemisphere as the fall equinox approaches this month.
All Earth's Records Are Being Broken: 'The Natural Cycle No Longer Applies'
Thousands of temperature records were set this summer, and we can expect more of the same in the coming years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
A 31,000-year-old Stone Age skeleton reveals the world's oldest limb amputation
Archaeologists in Borneo have discovered that people 31,000 years ago had a good grasp of complex surgery and successfully amputated limbs.
Plastic may be making you obese, scientists warn
Scientists have warned that the presence of plastic in everyday items could be a factor responsible for obesity.The presence of certain chemicals known as “obesogens” in everyday items disturbs the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy. Recent research says that obesogens directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity and are found in all sorts of items including plastic packaging, clothes, furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” Bruce Blumberg, an expert on...
How your cooker could put you and your kids at risk of deadly diseases
GAS cookers might be guilty of something a lot more sinister than eating up your money, experts have warned. The hobs, used by almost a third of households in the UK, emit potentially dangerous gases - even when turned off, a new study warns. According to scientists, gas cookers can...
ohmymag.co.uk
600-year-old holy site reveals skeletal remains of hundreds of children
Diggers were recently searching around the mysterious St Saviours, and what they found left them surprised. The diggers were clearing up the ruins of a structure located in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales, where they found a holy site which might date back to 600 years. Burial site or Mass grave?. According...
Increase in LED lighting ‘risks harming human and animal health’
Blue light from artificial sources is on the rise, which may have negative consequences for human health and the wider environment, according to a study. Academics at the University of Exeter have identified a shift in the kind of lighting technologies European countries are using at night to brighten streets and buildings. Using images produced by the International Space Station (ISS), they have found that the orange-coloured emissions from older sodium lights are rapidly being replaced by white-coloured emissions produced by LEDs.
msn.com
Are There Any Benefits to Drinking Alkaline Water?
It’s no secret that drinking enough water every day is important for good health and better performance. Water is essential to every cell, tissue, and organ in your body. And the best way to stay hydrated: Consistently sip glasses of H2O throughout the day and when clocking miles. But what if someone told you that there’s a special type of water that will not only keep you hydrated, but also lower the acid in your body for lasting longevity? That sounds better than anything you could pour from the tap, right?
How To Roll A Swisher Blunt, A Step By Step Guide
This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Swisher Sweets, a popular and widely available cigar brand, have an entire not-so-secret image in the cannabis world. Popular in all of America, these cigarillos, or small cigars, are shouted out in countless songs, waved proudly even in prohibition states, and wrap up lots of cannabis each year.
Shin
The Uncanny Role of Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV-1) In Triggering Alzheimer's Disease
On the infectious etiology of Alzheimer's disease (AD) When I was a third-year undergraduate student, one of my neurobiology assignments was writing a literature review. As I scoured the literature for a compelling issue to write about, I came across the uncanny link between herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD), the most common form of neurodegenerative disease that involves memory loss.
scitechdaily.com
Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
EverydayHealth.com
Food Rx: A Longevity Expert Shares What She Eats in a Day
Can you eat your way to a longer life? It’s a question people often pose to experts like Laura L. Carstensen, PhD, a professor of psychology and the director of the Stanford Center on Longevity in Stanford, California — and more and more research suggests the answer may be yes.
Bon Appétit
Extremadura Almond Pie
Chef James Martin had two goals when devising a signature dessert for Bocadillo Market in Chicago, one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022: to highlight an ingredient central to Spanish cooking, and to avoid dishes that already get a lot of play in the US like flan or Basque cheesecake. He and the team landed on this lofty custard-y pie that has a fudge-like texture thanks to almond flour in the filling. It is a true celebration of a nut that represents the history of Spain, having traveled with the Moors from North Africa through the Iberian peninsula to ultimately become a staple of Spanish sweets.
msn.com
What Is the Best Fat Burner for Men’s Belly Fat?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are natural or chemical-based supplements that increase fat burning through various mechanisms. They can lead to results on their...
Comments / 0