Henderson Planning Commission makes transportation plan recommendation
On Thursday, the Henderson Planning Commission recommended that the city deny an update to a transportation plan that includes expanding Paradise Hills Drive which is just south of College Drive and I-11.
Southern Nevada’s low water levels impacting Henderson businesses
Southern Nevada’s historic drought is leading to struggles for businesses. Anthem Country Club in Henderson is temporarily closing its golf course and "Basic Water Company" is filing for bankruptcy.
news3lv.com
Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community
Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction project in northwest Las Vegas raises safety concerns for churchgoers nearby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People who attend church at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church which is located on Fort Apache and Centennial Parkway said people race through the parking lot and use it as an alternative route to avoid construction nearby. “I personally have been hit at...
Nevada again looks to deep conservation as the Colorado River's reservoirs dwindle
The laws governing the Colorado River give Nevada the smallest cut of water: 1.8 percent. The small share has meant Nevada has long had to live on a tight water budget and rely on conservation measures that are only now being considered by other Western states. The post Nevada again looks to deep conservation as the Colorado River's reservoirs dwindle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Months-long construction on I-215 begins
Traffic will be reduced to one lane Sunday nights through Friday mornings along Interstate 215 near the Centennial Bowl, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews work to widen the highway.
Plane makes 'hard landing' near Henderson Airport with two on board
No injuries were reported after a plane made a "hard landing" near Volunteer Boulevard and Raiders Way on Thursday afternoon, Henderson Fire officials said.
Rent Crisis: Senior living concerns as inflation, rent rise
8 News Now continues to tackle the high rent issue in Southern Nevada and one community often overlooked is seniors.
‘No place to go:’ Desert Gardens condo residents say it’s unfair
When the electricity went out for about an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday, it shook up tenants at Desert Gardens Condominiums.
Staff attacked inside Las Vegas-area prison, DOC refuses to provide details
Inmates attacked staff at High Desert State Prison on Aug. 31, but when contacted by the 8 News Now Investigators, the Nevada Department of Corrections would not provide details on what unfolded.
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
Las Vegas thrift store to close citing high rent prices, lack of support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Arts District staple is closing its doors, for reasons you may not think. Martin’s Mart thrift shop on Main Street, near Charleston has been a part of the Las Vegas community since the 80s. The volunteer-based thrift store will close in November, due to high rent prices and […]
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
Clark County elected official jailed for murder speaks from behind bars
For the first time, we're hearing from Rob Telles, the Clark County elected official arrested last week for murdering a local journalist.
FOX Reno
Nevada gubernatorial debate between Sisolak, Lombardo to air on News 4
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The only confirmed gubernatorial debate ahead of the November election between Steve Sisolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo will air on News 4 in early October. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square off at the Oct....
Las Vegas Weekly
Clark County and the state of Nevada move forward with funding to address the affordable housing crisis
Clark County officials have approved nearly $120 million to support the development of affordable housing in Southern Nevada. The “historic” funding is expected to lead to the construction of about 3,100 affordable housing units for low-income families and seniors. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “affordable” means tenants are paying no more than 30% of income toward rent, utilities and other expenses like repairs.
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
Rail roots: Las Vegas no longer a railroad town, but it left a mark
For Las Vegas, the threat of a rail strike dredged up century-old strike history and an opportunity to look at the city's current relationship with railroads.
8newsnow.com
Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
Trash and debris cover Las Vegas streets, concerned resident says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas resident is tired of trash and debris filling the streets in the northwest part of the valley. Michael Kaczer has enjoyed coming to Lorenzi park several times a week but said recently he can’t help but notice the eyesores on the side of the streets. “I play here […]
