ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Domestic Violence continues to be issue in community

Las Vegas, NV (KSNV). — Two disturbing homicides in the Las Vegas Valley just hours a part. In one, police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend while her infant was inside the home, and in the other, officers accused a son of stabbing his own mother to death. Just two recent examples, say experts and advocates, of a serious, ongoing problem in our community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Boulder City, NV
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Nevada Government
Boulder City, NV
Government
The Nevada Independent

Nevada again looks to deep conservation as the Colorado River's reservoirs dwindle

The laws governing the Colorado River give Nevada the smallest cut of water: 1.8 percent. The small share has meant Nevada has long had to live on a tight water budget and rely on conservation measures that are only now being considered by other Western states.  The post Nevada again looks to deep conservation as the Colorado River's reservoirs dwindle appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mesquite Local News

Sherm: This is not the end of the story

Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
NEVADA STATE
Las Vegas Weekly

Clark County and the state of Nevada move forward with funding to address the affordable housing crisis

Clark County officials have approved nearly $120 million to support the development of affordable housing in Southern Nevada. The “historic” funding is expected to lead to the construction of about 3,100 affordable housing units for low-income families and seniors. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), “affordable” means tenants are paying no more than 30% of income toward rent, utilities and other expenses like repairs.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy