On Sunday September 11, 2022, the arms of Jesus welcomed Timothy Lee Fisher, born September 13, 1972. Tim fought a long and hard 3-year battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his paternal Grandparents Essie and Annabelle Fisher, and his maternal grandparents, Edward, and Virginia (“Virgie”) Odham. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fisher-Bolling of Blacksburg; his father, Michael Fisher, of Christiansburg; his children, Paige Martin (Alex) of Leland NC, Brittany of Harrogate TN, and Ethan of Botetourt VA, Austin Fisher, of Ceres, VA; grandchildren, Elias and Wyatt Fisher of Botetourt, VA,. Also surviving is his fiancé Rosetta Gross of Ceres, VA. Tim also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to cherish his memory.

