Augusta Free Press
World’s largest aeroponic smart farm opens in Danville
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. AeroFarms celebrated the opening of a nearly 140,000 square-foot indoor farming facility Monday. The facility is in Cane Creek Centre, a joint industrial park owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County, will employ 158 individuals and provide indoor-grown lettuces and specialty leafy greens to major retailers throughout the Mid-Atlantic, according to a press release.
WSLS
Bills or meals: High grocery costs continue to impact families in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Whether it’s dinner for one or you’re feeding a family of six, the cost of groceries is hitting families hard, forcing them to make changes. “I do find myself cutting things out that I might throw in my cart haphazardly,” said Van Daniel, a Roanoke resident.
southhillenterprise.com
EMPOWER Broadband Moves Aggressively Forward
(CHASE CITY, Va.) EMPOWER Broadband has taken a giant leap toward fulfilling its promise to bring world-class internet access to Virginians in rural Southside communities. EMPOWER, with assistance from their Owner Engineer Magellan Broadband, has secured the services of National OnDemand, Inc. for the main line construction of its massive fiber optic buildout. National OnDemand, based in Burlington, N.C., delivers industry-leading expertise to the construction of both aerial and underground fiber plant, and has built a solid reputation for safely and successfully completing major fiber deployment projects. The two organizations, EMPOWER and National OnDemand, signed a contract for the three-year project on September 9 at Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative headquarters in Chase City, Va.
cardinalnews.org
How newcomers are reshaping Smith Mountain Lake
MONETA – Should one of the first Smith Mountain Lake lot owners who sold out early then returned today, more than a half-century after that initial wave of rather crude development, they might have to take a long pause to gather in the scene. A good guess is anyone...
WSLS
Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – One Southwest Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond location is just one of 56 across the nation that will be closing soon, according to an updated list. The company had announced in August that it would eventually close around 150 of its stores, slashing its workforce by 20% in an attempt to rebound from major stock dips, the AP reported.
WDBJ7.com
Aerofarms opens in Danville bringing over 150 new jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Aerofarms celebrated its grand opening with officials and community members Monday. Community leaders expressed their excitement for the world’s largest indoor vertical farm coming to Danville at the ribbon cutting. “We’re tremendously excited for this moment. It means a lot to us. This is a...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
Pizza Marketplace
Marco's Pizza expands in Virginia
Marco's Pizza has signed a seven- unit deal for Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, over the next two and a half years. Franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason currently have eight other stores in development across the state, including one slated to open by the end of the year, according to a press release.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke companies reopens 115-year-old Fire Station One
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Txtur & Old School Parners has announced that it will be opening Fire Station One on Sept. 23. Organizing officials say, the 115-year-old renovated fire station will reopen as a flagship retail gallery for Txtur, a furniture manufacturer. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony,...
cardinalnews.org
Water authority to spend $13.5 million to remove toxin from Roanoke County reservoir; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from around Southwest and Southside:. Water authority to spend $13.5 million to remove ‘forever chemical’ from Spring Hollow Reservoir. — The Roanoke Times. Bedford supervisors deny rezoning that would have allowed new subdivision. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lynchburg...
Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
WDBJ7.com
New sleep center focused on sleep apnea treatment comes to southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new sleep center in Roanoke is looking to help community members suffering from sleep apnea. Henritze Dental Group opened its Southwest Virginia Sleep Center Thursday afternoon. The center will focus on treating sleep apnea with mouth pieces and dental care technology. It’s an alternative to...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin County native is on a mission to bring diversity through food to Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — It may sound a little corny, but they say inspiration can come in many forms, for one Franklin County native, Julia Rigney, it’s the comfort of home that’s bringing her success. There’s an old saying when one door closes, another will open.
wakg.com
AEROFARMS Officially Opens in Danville
Monday afternoon AEROFARMS held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Danville location. The new facility is the world’s largest aeroponic smart farm and has already brought over 80 new jobs to the area with the expectation that it will eventually provide 158 jobs. The ceremony featured remarks from...
WSLS
Lynchburg unveils first fleet of all-electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city leaders unveiled their first fleet of all-electric cars Thursday. The Chevy Bolt EUVs are meant to save the environment and save some money. Chuck Cramer, director of fleet services for the City of Lynchburg, said the pilot program has been in the works for about a year-and-a-half and costed more than $222,000.
NRVNews
Fisher, Timothy Lee
On Sunday September 11, 2022, the arms of Jesus welcomed Timothy Lee Fisher, born September 13, 1972. Tim fought a long and hard 3-year battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his paternal Grandparents Essie and Annabelle Fisher, and his maternal grandparents, Edward, and Virginia (“Virgie”) Odham. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fisher-Bolling of Blacksburg; his father, Michael Fisher, of Christiansburg; his children, Paige Martin (Alex) of Leland NC, Brittany of Harrogate TN, and Ethan of Botetourt VA, Austin Fisher, of Ceres, VA; grandchildren, Elias and Wyatt Fisher of Botetourt, VA,. Also surviving is his fiancé Rosetta Gross of Ceres, VA. Tim also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to cherish his memory.
WSLS
Roanoke Italian restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
ROANOKE, Va. – The ABR Roadshow will be making a visit to Roanoke in the near future. On Thursday, America’s Best Restaurants announced that they will soon be featuring Remini’s, a Roanoke Italian restaurant. ABR said they will be visiting Roanoke to film at Remini’s on September...
whee.net
Schools to hire lawyer on reversion
With the exception of Jim Woods, the Martinsville School Board voted on Monday to regain legal counsel regarding the reversion of Martinsville from a city to a town. Reversion would result in the dissolution of the school system according to City Attorney Eric Monday. Woods was on Council when it voted unanimously to pursue reversion in 2019.
WBTM
Amtrak Shutting Down Long-Distance Trains Starting Thursday
Amtrak has cancelled all long distance train trips beginning on Thursday according to the Washington Post. The decision comes in anticipation of a potential freight rail worker strike that could begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The strike would affect hundreds of thousands of rail customers. Somewhere between 24 and...
