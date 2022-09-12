ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

gohofstra.com

Hofstra Heads To Canada For Trio Of Games

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball non-conference schedule is almost complete and a huge part of it was announced today as the Pride will head to the Northern Classic in Canada for three games. The trio of games will be played at Place Bell, located north of Montreal on...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Welcomes Saint Peter's for Friday Race

Hempstead, NY – The 2022 cross country season continues for the Hofstra women's cross country team, as the Pride hosts Saint Peter's on Friday, September 16, at noon from the Hofstra Intramural Fields. The 5K race will be streamed live on FloTrack, and live race results will be provided...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Hosts Saint Peter's in Afternoon Race

Hempstead, NY – Fresh off the first cross country race of the season, the Hofstra men's cross country team will host Saint Peter's in a Friday afternoon 5K from the Hofstra Intramural Fields. The 5K race will begin at 12:40 p.m., following the women's race at 12 p.m. The...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra To Host Princeton and Columbia To Complete Non-Conference Slate

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team begins a two-game stretch against Ivy League teams Thursday night when the Pride welcomes Princeton to Hofstra Soccer Stadium for a 7 p.m. kick-off. The Pride will then host Columbia Sunday at 1 p.m. in the final non-conference game of the season.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

