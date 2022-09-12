Read full article on original website
trentondaily.com
Art All Day, River Days, and More Happening Tomorrow in Trenton
The Watershed Institute and Artworks teamed up to give Trenton residents a Saturday to remember as Art All Day and the 4th annual Trenton River Days kicks off this weekend. Art All Day is Trenton’s open studio tour and creative showcase: a unique opportunity to experience Trenton as a hub of art, creation, and innovation. While Trenton Reiver Days is a free event that celebrates the history, culture, and recreational benefits of the Delaware River.
trentondaily.com
The Puerto Rico Flag Returns to City Hall in Honor of Spanish Heritage Month
Music and dancing accompanied the raising of the Puerto Rican Flag on Wednesday night. The long-held tradition in Trenton came back with cheers to those watching. Crystal Delon, president of the Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends organization; along with her board, brought the Puerto Rican Community out to celebrate.
trentondaily.com
Historic Trenton’s Day in The Life: Roebling Wireworks’ Involvement During World War II
War raged across Europe, the German war machine invaded Poland, Japanese planes made their way to a harbor in Hawaii, and America would officially be involved in the second world war. For Historic Trenton’s Day in the Life, we’re looking back through newspapers from the beginning and examining everyday problems, solutions, and needs during historic Trenton’s past. Today we look back to Roebling Wireworks’ involvement During World War II.
trentondaily.com
Boxing Championship Puts Trenton in The Ring and on the Map
Multiple fighters from across the state walked away with belts, victories, and defeats. In the Saturday sun with no clouds in the sky, fighters from all around came into Trenton to prove themselves in the second annual Trenton Mayor’s Boxing Championships at the Capital City Sports Complex. One boxer...
