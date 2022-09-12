War raged across Europe, the German war machine invaded Poland, Japanese planes made their way to a harbor in Hawaii, and America would officially be involved in the second world war. For Historic Trenton’s Day in the Life, we’re looking back through newspapers from the beginning and examining everyday problems, solutions, and needs during historic Trenton’s past. Today we look back to Roebling Wireworks’ involvement During World War II.

