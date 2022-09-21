ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

Bond set for East CLE police chief

By Danielle Cotterman, Ed Gallek, Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYLb7_0hrrz2PE00

You can watch Scott Gardner’s court appearance in the video player above.

EAST CLEVELAND , Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio police chief has found himself on the other side of the law.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday morning, and a bond was set at $5,000.

Police ask for public’s help after dog stolen from yard

Gardner is facing several charges, including grand theft and theft in office.

According to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court docket, Gardner was indicted last month.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office has declined to comment, saying the investigation is ongoing.

“I guess the only thing I can say is I’m bewildered at the allegations,” Gardner previously told the FOX 8 I-Team . “As far as the theft in office, I have absolutely no idea what they purport me to have taken.”

In 2014, Gardner was sentenced to probation for tax charges related to a private security business.

At that time, he entered guilty pleas to tax charges. He was ordered to pay $28,390 in restitution and placed on probation for five years.

I-TEAM ‘Broken system’: Councilman calls for action after he’s unable to reach 911

Since news of Gardner’s most recent charges, four other East Cleveland Police Department officers have been indicted for different and unrelated charges.

The I-Team found two East Cleveland police officers indicted for theft in office, interfering with civil rights, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty.

In another unrelated case, officers allegedly sold fake police reports for cash .

Gardner’s next court appearance is Oct. 3. 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 20

Bill Johnson
2d ago

The FBI is investigating the contract steering by the Mayor, the illegal payments made by the law director, and the abuse of use of a magistrate by the municipal judge. The judge has been billing time for work while paying a magistrate to cover while the judge is being paid by court tv. The State will probably take them over. Wasn't the previous Mayor caught on camera in a compromising position with his assistant hanging her heels out of the window at Forest Hills park? I wonder if the news followed up with a comment from his wife?

Reply(2)
3
Guest
2d ago

Clean house !! They need to get Pac-Man too.. Shut Down ECPD, let the state take over again..

Reply(1)
5
what the
2d ago

5000 for those felony’s wth that isn’t the right bond amount for stealing from the community elect a real Judge in the Land Y’all

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
East Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
City
East Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gardner
Cleveland.com

South Broadway man charged with raping juvenile multiple times over course of year

CLEVLAND, Ohio -- A South Broadway man has been charged with raping a juvenile multiple times for at least a year. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Luis Pietri of Archer Road, which is located inside a gated community south of Slavic Village. Police issued the rape charge after a juvenile victim disclosed that he was forced to have sex with Pietri on multiple occasions between July 1 of last year and July 19 of this year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea woman fires handgun at boyfriend; police surround house

BEREA, Ohio – A Walwick Court woman, 62, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Sept. 19 after she fired a handgun at her live-in boyfriend, who was unhurt in the incident. The boyfriend said the woman had been acting strangely since she underwent surgery the previous week. On the morning of Sept. 19, he noticed that the door to his gun safe was ajar. Then the woman entered the room and the two started arguing.
BEREA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Private Security#East Cle
cleveland19.com

21-year-old arrested for murder of pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the U.S. Federal Marshal Office, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams. He was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the murder of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris. Police said on April 14, there was a shootout between two...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy