7-year-old boy with congenital heart defect denied lifesaving medical device by insurance company
Update: After this story aired, Rachel Moyer, who runs the Greg Moyer AED Fund, shipped an AED to Decker's parents, who will carry it with them to Decker's sports activities. A Tennessee family is hoping their fight to get a lifesaving medical device for their son highlights the need for doctors — and not insurance companies — to make crucial health care decisions.
The Daily Collegian
The Medical Minute: That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
HERSHEY, Pa. — “Young” and “athletic” aren’t adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that’s the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people — often patients in their 20s and 30s — and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
MedicalXpress
Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders
People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
Medical News Today
Leaky heart valve: Symptoms and treatment
A leaky heart valve is a heart valve that does not close properly, making it harder for a person’s heart to pump blood. The condition is also known as heart valve regurgitation or valve insufficiency. Causes and symptoms vary, while treatment can include medication, surgery, and lifestyle changes. The...
verywellhealth.com
Bariatric Surgery for Diabetes: Overview
Bariatric surgery (weight loss surgery) is most often associated with the treatment of obesity, but it is increasingly being recommended for managing diabetes. Many people are able to achieve remission from their diabetes after a gastric bypass or a sleeve gastrectomy. This surgery may be recommended for people with diabetes even when not also diagnosed with obesity.
docwirenews.com
Nephrology Referral Based on Kidney Failure Risk or Laboratory Values
There are national and international guidelines to identify patients who may benefit from referral to nephrology care to delay progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD), manage complications associated with CKD, and prepare for kidney failure. Timely referral to nephrology care depends on recognition of CKD, facilitated by automated reporting of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by laboratories.
infomeddnews.com
Covid-19 Variants: Things You Should Know
It’s been almost three years since the Covid-19 outbreak, and it shows no signs of disappearing the same way it came. Instead, it keeps mutating from one variant to the other. Now, each new Covid-19 variant raises the question: are more people at risk of contracting it? If you’ve...
2minutemedicine.com
Home oxygen therapy for bronchiolitis feasible, cost-effective, and favorable to caregivers
1. A systematic review of international literature suggests that home oxygen therapy for bronchiolitis is well-received by parents and caregivers and can reduce hospital costs. 2. Available evidence, though limited, demonstrates low readmission rates and minimal use of intensive care among infants with bronchiolitis treated with home oxygen. Evidence Rating...
MedicalXpress
WHO strongly advises against antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients
The antibody drugs sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab are not recommended for patients with COVID-19, says a WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts in The BMJ today. These drugs work by binding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, neutralizing the virus's ability to infect cells. Today's strong recommendation replaces previous conditional recommendations...
physiciansweekly.com
Cervical Cancer Patients Undergoing Surgical Treatment for Early-Stage Disease Are Protected by Preoperative Conization
The research was set out to determine whether or not pre-operative conization improved disease-free survival (DFS) in early-stage cervical cancer. This population-based cohort study used data from clinical cancer registries to assess the effect of conization prior to radical hysterectomy on the disease-free survival (DFS) of women diagnosed with International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) stage IA1-IB1 cervical cancer between January 2010 and December 2015. This study included 235 patients who met the inclusion criteria out of a total of 993 who had data available for analysis. The median time of observation was 5.4 years. About 48 recurrences (11.9%) were recorded throughout the study period. FIGO stage IB1 individuals were affected in all of these cases. Patients with FIGO IB1 tumors less than 2 cm were further analyzed and separated into 2 groups. Pre-operative conization was associated with a reduced rate of recurrence (P=0.007), with only 3(5.2%) recurrences in this group (CO) compared to 25 recurrences (21.0%) in the group without conization (NCO) preceding radical hysterectomy. DFS was calculated as 79.0% in NCO and 94.8% in CO (P=0.008). Conization remained a favorable prognostic factor for DFS after accounting for other prognostic variables (HR 0.27; 95% CI 0.08-0.93, P=0.037). In the multivariate analysis, lymph node involvement was the single negative predictor (HR 4.38; 95% CI 1.36-14.14, P=0.014). In early-stage cervical cancer, pre-operative conization improves DFS regardless of the surgical method taken.
MedicalXpress
Trained radiographers may be a solution for the radiologist shortage
When double reading screening mammograms, radiographers (technologists) trained for the task perform as well as radiologists in key areas, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Double reading, the process of interpreting a radiological image with two or more sets...
massdevice.com
BrainsWay scores coverage win on neurostim treatment for OCD
BrainsWay announced today that Cigna is offering positive coverage for its neurostimulation treatment of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Cigna provides commercial health coverage to approximately 17 million members in 13 states. It has Medicare Advantage plans in 16 states and is part of the Health Insurance Marketplace online exchange. It joins Centene, Highmark, Health Care Services Corporation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Tricare, and Palmetto GBA Medicare as those offering coverage to BrainsWay’s treatment.
ajmc.com
Dr Ajay Nooka Discusses Cost Savings and QOL Benefits of MRD-Directed Treatment Decisions
Being able to use minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity to make treatment decisions, such as stopping maintenance therapy, can have savings related to cost and quality of life (QOL) for patients, said Ajay Nooka, MD, MPH, FACP, associate professor, Winship Cancer Institute. Being able to use minimal residual disease (MRD)...
targetedonc.com
Challenges Burden Pediatric Oncologists Following the Peak of COVID-19
BOSTON, MASS. – In May 2020, which some refer to as the peak of the pandemic, Allison F. O’Neill, MD, remembers the uneasy feeling of isolation which surrounded the hallways and waiting rooms of the pediatric outpatient clinic at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber). Thick plexiglass surrounded each...
News-Medical.net
Minimally invasive procedure enables patients to be out of the hospital within a few days
Minimally invasive, catheter-based transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has revolutionized treatment of aortic stenosis (AS), and both American and European guidelines have approved its use. However, there is a perception that TAVR is more expensive than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). A budget impact analysis comparing the two options now shows that TAVR is an affordable and effective strategy for the treatment of AS. The study appears in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, published by Elsevier.
docwirenews.com
MRI Plus Biopsy as an Alternative to TURBT in Bladder Cancer Staging
In the BladderPath study, researchers explored staging suspected muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) with MRI and biopsy instead of conventional transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Presenting at the ESMO Congress 2022, the study’s lead author, Nicholas James, reported that the randomized trial enrolled 143 patients (median years of age, 74) between May 2018 and December 2021.
Futurity
People who get periodontal care fare better after heart attack
People who have received periodontal maintenance care stayed in the hospital for the shortest time after a heart attack, a new study shows. The conventional wisdom is that medical and dental care are related, but less is known about how dental care relates to health outcomes after acute incidents like heart attacks.
beckersspine.com
Many hospitals are not performing enough total joint replacements, study finds
A study in the Journal of Arthroplasty found many hospitals are performing total hip and knee replacements at "suboptimal volumes." Surgical outcomes tend to improve with volume, according to the study, published May 11. Researchers examined Medicare data from 2009 through 2015 for volume trends and used mixed-effort models to assess surgeon and hospital volumes with 30-day complications or mortality.
optometrytimes.com
Medical management of glaucoma: Moving on down the road
Optometrists are seeing recent advances in topical therapies that entered the market following decades of reliance of traditional single-agent drops. An implantable device that facilitates the slow release of drug is changing the landscape in glaucoma therapy. The road to treatment of glaucoma can be circuitous to say the least,...
MedicalXpress
Immuno-oncology treatment pre-surgery safe and effective option for localized non-small cell lung cancer
New study data shows that the immuno-oncology drug, atezolizumab (marketed as Tecentriq) is a safe and effective treatment for stage IB-IIIB non-small cell lung cancer patients prior to lung cancer surgery. This is according to a new study led by researchers with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC—James) as part of the national Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium 3 study.
