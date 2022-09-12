Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago basketball player first high school athlete in Illinois to sign NIL deal
CHICAGO - A Butler College Prep basketball player has become the first high school athlete in Illinois to strike a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal. It took months before an agreement was reached between the junior point guard and the Illinois High School Association (IHSA). At 16 years old,...
2 female varsity head football coaches make history in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer returns home to watch recruit
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer returned to his hometown to watch a recruit. Jon Scheyer is well known in his home state of Illinois and the Duke basketball head coach returned to his roots of Chicago to watch a prized Blue Devil recruit. Scheyer, a Northbrook, Illinois native, made...
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
wgnradio.com
Chicago Bears honor Hyde Park rum bar
14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar is named a Small Business All-Pro 14 Parish owner Racquel Fields talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about her Caribbean-influenced restaurant — the only all-rum bar in Chicago. (The sugar-cane sourced liquor is also spelled “rhum,” which is a nod to a particular process: Rum is made from molasses, a product of sugar production, while Rhum Agricole is made directly from freshly pressed sugarcane juice.) Fields says the partnership with the Bears means increased exposure for her business via advertising, online promotion, and an in-stadium presence.
Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis, known for hit 'The In Crowd,' dies in Chicago home at 87
Jazz pianist and three-time Grammy winner Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his Chicago home Monday, according to a spokesperson. He was 87.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties
Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
7 shot, 1 fatally, in Washington Park, Chicago police say
At least seven people were shot, one of them fatally, in Washington Park Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.
Chicago alderman decries city's intense crime wave: 'Why bother calling police'
CHICAGO - A liberal Chicago alderman decried the Windy City's crime wave on Monday night – and even questioned the usefulness of calling police. George Cardenas, a Democrat, is alderman of Chicago's 12th Ward. He was appointed as deputy floor leader in Chicago's City Council by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in February 2021.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago marks its 500th homicide for the year — a father of two gunned down as he left his mom's home
CHICAGO - Chicago marked its 500th homicide of the year early Sunday afternoon on a block of well-kept homes in West Pullman, where Perry Anderson was gunned down as he stepped from his mother’s house. Anderson’s father believes two gunmen were waiting for his 28-year-old son when he left...
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
dominicanstar.com
Black Professor Assaulted While Leading Diversity Workshop
Longtime adjunct professor was fired after an assault on African American sociology professor Chavella Pittman during an August faculty workshop on diversity. On Aug. 16, Pittman was leading a workshop in inclusive teaching when adjunct professor and Franciscan Sister Felicia H. Wolf “tapped” her on the forehead with her right hand, according to a police report Pittman filed with River Forest police.
Concealed carry license holder who shot at cousin’s attackers speaks out
The boy shot is recovering, family members said.
London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week
Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
