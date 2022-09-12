ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

CHICAGO (CBS) – History was made in high school football Thursday night on Chicago's Far South Side.Two Black women, who are each head coaches of boys' varsity teams, went head-to-head in a Chicago Public League matchup at Gately Stadium on Thursday -- in what was believed to be the first-ever varsity high school football game featuring two female head coaches.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the fans filled with fans at Gately Stadium, at 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Pullman community, as the two Chicago Public Schools varsity high school football teams took the field.The players at Christian...
CHICAGO, IL
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer returned to his hometown to watch a recruit. Jon Scheyer is well known in his home state of Illinois and the Duke basketball head coach returned to his roots of Chicago to watch a prized Blue Devil recruit. Scheyer, a Northbrook, Illinois native, made...
Chicago Bears honor Hyde Park rum bar

14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar is named a Small Business All-Pro 14 Parish owner Racquel Fields talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about her Caribbean-influenced restaurant — the only all-rum bar in Chicago. (The sugar-cane sourced liquor is also spelled “rhum,” which is a nod to a particular process: Rum is made from molasses, a product of sugar production, while Rhum Agricole is made directly from freshly pressed sugarcane juice.) Fields says the partnership with the Bears means increased exposure for her business via advertising, online promotion, and an in-stadium presence.
CHICAGO, IL
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties

Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
EVANSTON, IL
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef

We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
CHICAGO, IL
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?

Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
CHICAGO, IL
2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
CHICAGO, IL
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
CHICAGO, IL
18-year-old man fatally shot in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night in suburban North Chicago. Officers responding to a call of shots fired around 10:45 p.m. located a seriously injured man with a gunshot wound in the 2600 block of Spruce Drive, according to North Chicago police.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
Black Professor Assaulted While Leading Diversity Workshop

Longtime adjunct professor was fired after an assault on African American sociology professor Chavella Pittman during an August faculty workshop on diversity. On Aug. 16, Pittman was leading a workshop in inclusive teaching when adjunct professor and Franciscan Sister Felicia H. Wolf “tapped” her on the forehead with her right hand, according to a police report Pittman filed with River Forest police.
RIVER FOREST, IL
London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week

Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
CHICAGO, IL

