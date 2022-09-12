Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Golfers sent ‘fleeing’ when driver leads police chase across golf course, NC cops say
Golfers were sent running for their lives when a police chase jumped the curb and cut across a golf course in the North Carolina mountains, according to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Franklin Golf Course in Franklin, about 190 miles west of...
6 arrested in Knoxville drug bust involving SWAT, 8 pounds of marijuana
A drug bust of two apartments involving SWAT and the narcotics unit resulted in police arrested 6 people on various drug charges and located over 8 pounds of marijuana and nearly $18,000 according to court records.
wrwh.com
White County Hunter Accused Of Illegally Killing A Bear
(Cleveland)- A hunter has been charged with illegally killing a bear in White County. Acting on a tip, Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers investigated the incident this past weekend. They inspected the kill site and determined John Wesley Dowdy lured the bear with bait. State laws forbid...
nowhabersham.com
Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Woman Caught Burglarizing A Home
Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s Office advised that Sunday around 8:02 PM sheriff’s office deputies responded to 527 Webster Lake Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Hammond said when Deputies arrived, they located 29-year-old Bethany Rowe of Cleveland at the residence. According to...
Sylva Herald
Whittier woman faces multiple charges after warrant is served at her home
On Friday, Sept. 9, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home of Belinda Smiddy Byrd Webb in the Whittier community, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Don’t break out the sweaters yet: Ga. sheriff issues ‘scam warning’ for false fall
ATLANTA — We know you’ve been enjoying the cool temperatures with your long sleeves and boots but don’t fall for it. It’s Mother Nature’s trick and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn people. We have all been victims of this horrible weather...
accesswdun.com
Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase
The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
Man wielding replica gun dead after being shot by deputies in Habersham County, GBI says
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a replica gun was shot and killed in north Georgia on Monday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed. GBI officials say Habersham County deputies were called to a home in Mt. Airy just before 8:45 p.m. A 911 caller said someone...
GBI: North Georgia man wielding fake gun shot by deputies
Habersham County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call at a Mt. Airy home Monday night shot and killed a man who came to the front door with a fake gun, the GBI said.
WTVCFOX
Pit bull attacks, kills man in Polk County, sheriff's office says
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A dog attacked and killed a man at a home in Polk County Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Steve Ross says the dog, a pit bull, was owned by the man's family, and identifies the victim as 32-year-old Rusty Shane Burris.
NE Ga police blotter: Athens woman found in Habersham Co ID’d, man charged after chase in Bank Co
We have this morning the name of the Athens woman whose body was found earlier this week in Habersham County: Deborah Collier was 59 years old. Her family says she disappeared from home in Athens last weekend. Her body was discovered off Highway 441 near Tallulah Falls. An investigation into Collier’s death is ongoing.
nowhabersham.com
GBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy
A Habersham County deputy responding to a 911 call in Mt. Airy shot and killed a man who met him at the door holding a fake gun, officials say. The GBI identified the man as 39-year-old Anthony Maurice Tollison. Preliminary information indicates that the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
fox5atlanta.com
3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say
JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
WATE
One person dead after motorcycle crash in Lenoir City
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. Tennessee Highway Patrol reported there was a fatal motorcycle crash on 6620 Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mark Thompson, 65, of Lenoir City was riding his...
themaconcountynews.com
Three-vehicle wreck on 441 Saturday
A three-vehicle accident involving a series of collisions occurred on Saturday,. Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Country Meadows community, on Georgia Road. Ricardo Mendoza-Mendoza from Franklin was traveling North in a 2004 Ford SUV. An Ingles 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Albert Edward Davis of Waynesville, was traveling south in the left lane. Edwin Patton Hendricks from Demorest, Ga., was driving a 2016 Toyota, was traveling South in the right lane attempting to pass the Ingles truck. Mendoza then lost control and crossed over the center turning lane.
accesswdun.com
Towns County wreck seriously injures Blairsville man
A Blairsville man suffered possible serious injuries when his pickup truck rear-ended a dump truck Friday afternoon on Ga. 2 near Crooked Creek Connector in Towns County. John Thacker, 42, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram that struck the rear of a 1987 Ford dump truck that was traveling east on Ga. 2 about 3:40 Friday afternoon, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
A bear was lured with bait then killed, that’s illegal in Georgia
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after luring and killing a bear. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally killed in White County. An investigation was conducted...
accesswdun.com
2 people seriously injured in wreck on Thompson Bridge Road
Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Friday morning on Thompson Bridge Road in Hall County. The Georgia State Patrol said in a press release troopers were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. to the accident just north of Price Road. The first vehicle was driving north on Thompson...
Monroe County Sheriff's Department takes it to the next level to get drugs off the streets
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones is cracking down on illegal drugs as his number one priority. Step one— getting them off the street. To do that, he’s expanding a drug task force. "That's kind of my passion as sheriff. We can link most...
