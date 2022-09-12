ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, NC

wrwh.com

White County Hunter Accused Of Illegally Killing A Bear

(Cleveland)- A hunter has been charged with illegally killing a bear in White County. Acting on a tip, Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers investigated the incident this past weekend. They inspected the kill site and determined John Wesley Dowdy lured the bear with bait. State laws forbid...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
ALTO, GA
Crime & Safety
wrwh.com

Cleveland Woman Caught Burglarizing A Home

Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s Office advised that Sunday around 8:02 PM sheriff’s office deputies responded to 527 Webster Lake Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Hammond said when Deputies arrived, they located 29-year-old Bethany Rowe of Cleveland at the residence. According to...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase

The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Public Safety
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say

JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
WATE

One person dead after motorcycle crash in Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. Tennessee Highway Patrol reported there was a fatal motorcycle crash on 6620 Lakeview Road near Beals Chapel Road Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mark Thompson, 65, of Lenoir City was riding his...
LENOIR CITY, TN
themaconcountynews.com

Three-vehicle wreck on 441 Saturday

A three-vehicle accident involving a series of collisions occurred on Saturday,. Sept. 10, just before 5 p.m., in the vicinity of Country Meadows community, on Georgia Road. Ricardo Mendoza-Mendoza from Franklin was traveling North in a 2004 Ford SUV. An Ingles 2001 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Albert Edward Davis of Waynesville, was traveling south in the left lane. Edwin Patton Hendricks from Demorest, Ga., was driving a 2016 Toyota, was traveling South in the right lane attempting to pass the Ingles truck. Mendoza then lost control and crossed over the center turning lane.
FRANKLIN, NC
accesswdun.com

Towns County wreck seriously injures Blairsville man

A Blairsville man suffered possible serious injuries when his pickup truck rear-ended a dump truck Friday afternoon on Ga. 2 near Crooked Creek Connector in Towns County. John Thacker, 42, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram that struck the rear of a 1987 Ford dump truck that was traveling east on Ga. 2 about 3:40 Friday afternoon, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

2 people seriously injured in wreck on Thompson Bridge Road

Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-vehicle accident Friday morning on Thompson Bridge Road in Hall County. The Georgia State Patrol said in a press release troopers were dispatched at about 7:50 a.m. to the accident just north of Price Road. The first vehicle was driving north on Thompson...
HALL COUNTY, GA

