ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newton County, GA
State
Georgia State
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Newton County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Georgia#Violent Crime#The Newton County Sheriff
WMAZ

Fright Fest is back and spookier than ever

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is letting the ghouls out starting this weekend with their annual Fright Fest event full of haunted houses, spooky live shows and nighttime roller coaster rides. It starts on September 17 and ends October 31, on Halloween night. The 17-day event will...
AUSTELL, GA
WMAZ

Tropical Depression Seven forms, here's where it could go

MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center designated an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean as Tropical Depression Seven late Wednesday morning. As of 11 a.m., the storm had winds of 35 mph, a pressure of 1009 millibars, and was moving west at 14 mph. The center was located approximately 800 miles west of the Leeward Islands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy