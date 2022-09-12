Read full article on original website
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
Driver turns himself in after hitting 11-year-old near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is facing a hit-and-run charge after police said he struck an 11-year-old boy crossing the street near Mercedes-Benz Stadium over Labor Day weekend. Atlanta Police Department investigators said a man turned himself in Sept. 9 after the incident along Northside Drive at Thurmond Street. Police...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/15/22
A drive-by on Montpelier Avenue leaves one man hurt and two men wanted after a robbery at a dollar store. The Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at gas station in Macon
According to a press release, it happened around midnight at a station on 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Texas man finds artist's painting, donates to Tubman Museum in Macon, Georgia
Will Pugh was visiting Atlanta for a wedding. He stopped at a thrift for and found Keith Bankston's painting.
From OK to GA: Muscogee and Yuchi artists come to ancestral homelands for the first time
Tracie Revis is from the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma and moved to Macon in January 2022. This exhibit is a passion project for her.
Governor issues executive order for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For the next two days, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office will say farewell to two of their deputies who were killed in the line of duty. Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the days their families and friends will gather for their funerals.
Pastor starts aftercare program to help Macon students
Alexander II Elementary in Bibb County had to cancel its after-school program this year. a Macon pastor has come up with a way to help.
Who were the top players in Georgia high school football for week 4? Find out here
MACON, Ga. — This week we are back with our newest series where we give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night. We take a look at the top players from week 4, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.
Fright Fest is back and spookier than ever
AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia is letting the ghouls out starting this weekend with their annual Fright Fest event full of haunted houses, spooky live shows and nighttime roller coaster rides. It starts on September 17 and ends October 31, on Halloween night. The 17-day event will...
Tropical Depression Seven forms, here's where it could go
MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center designated an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean as Tropical Depression Seven late Wednesday morning. As of 11 a.m., the storm had winds of 35 mph, a pressure of 1009 millibars, and was moving west at 14 mph. The center was located approximately 800 miles west of the Leeward Islands.
