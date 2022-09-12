Read full article on original website
Nancy Gee
4d ago
Why doesn't this surprise me. Anywhere there is an empty lot or vacant building, you know another apartment building will be there in the future. 682 units plus a public park in the middle of downtown? Hope there will be enough parking spaces for the expected extra traffic.
theregistrysocal.com
10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM
Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing in SoCal: See list here
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 56 stores in the coming weeks, and the list includes several Southern California locations.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
Sfvbj.com
Marcus & Millichap Doubles Down on Project Destined Partnership
Marcus & Millichap has deepened its commitment to Project Destined, a social-impact platform that provides training in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and real estate. “It is a privilege to partner with Project Destined to further support individuals from all backgrounds who are passionate about exploring careers in commercial real estate,” Richard Matricaria, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Western division, Marcus & Millichap, said in a statement. “The participants are impressive, and the program is exceptionally well run. The mission of Project Destined aligns with Marcus & Millichap’s commitment to cultivating a strong educational foundation and providing a clear pathway to successful careers in commercial real estate.”
sunnews.org
Beach House owners ‘furious’ with city over electricity, rent
The owners of the Beach House restaurant in a letter to the city manager dated Sept. 13 demanding a meeting to discuss three issues: the lack of installation of a permanent electrical panel for the business; city demand for payment of rent (and notice of default) and the city’s alleged refusal to take action on flooding.
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban
The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
theregistrysocal.com
135,579 SQFT Lease Signed at Five-Building Simi Valley Industrial Complex
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark 1 announces a 135,579-square-foot industrial lease at Tapo Canyon Commerce Center, an under-construction, five-building, 342,557-square-foot industrial campus in Simi Valley, California. Newmark Vice Chairman John DeGrinis, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Patrick DuRoss, SIOR and Senior Managing Director Jeff Abraham, SIOR serve as the exclusive leasing advisors for the project and represented development partners Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group in the transaction.
aerotechnews.com
AV Wall trailer stolen from storage facility
A new trailer used by Point Man Antelope Valley and the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall was stolen recently from Life Storage on Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale, Calif. The theft was discovered on Sept. 10. While the stolen trailer contained many items for the AV Wall display, “Fortunately, our beloved Wall...
foxla.com
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents are bracing for heavy delays as one side of two major freeways will be closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the...
Granada Hills homeowner sued for hoarding by L.A. County
Los Angeles County filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years, despite the property falling within the Los Angeles City limits.
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Residents Still Shouldn't Water Lawns Right Now, But Hang In There
The project to repair a critical pipeline in Southern California, forcing millions of residents to stop outdoor watering for two weeks, is almost done. "This area tends to be more green just because it's where we tend to water the most and congregate the most," Adrian McGee said. What was...
Santa Monica Mirror
Developer Demolishes 77-Year-Old Promenade Property to Make Way for Sleek Three-Story Building
Building was formerly the home of Lush Cosmetics, sunglasses store Chilli Beans and office space. Developer Blatteis & Schnur Inc. has demolished a 77-year-old building on the Third Street Promenade with plans to build a three-story structure with large glass walls. The website describes the developer’s plans for the property...
palisadesnews.com
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property. Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has sold his home of 30 years in Topanga, as reported by The Dirt.com. It was a sale where the property was never publicly listed according to county records. The estate is comprised of...
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street
Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
