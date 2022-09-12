Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Worst winters for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City ranked, and why
Our winters here in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the...
Central Michigan Life
Mount Pleasant's third-oldest business is closed
After serving Mount Pleasant for 61 years, Robaire’s Bakery has decided to shut down. The previous owner of Robaire's, Dina Desormes, passed away in April 2022. Desormes’ son Gerard had made the ultimate decision to close the bakery after the staff kept it open for the summer. “After...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
After 50 years, Benchley Buick GMC will have new owners
Except for his years in the service, Rev Benchley has been living in the Clare area his whole life. For the last 50 years he has also been the co-owner and then sole owner of Benchley Brothers Buick and GMC located these days at 821 East Fifth Street, just east of downtown Clare.
nbc25news.com
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
MDOT: Coldwater overpass not damaged after hit Thursday in Genesee County, plans to rebuild
GENESEE, Co., (WNEM) A frequently hit Genesee County overpass on I-75 will be rebuilt with an additional two feet of clearance. Crews are monitoring and assessing the damage after it was hit by a garbage truck traveling on I-75 Thursday morning. One side of the highway was closed while crews...
WNEM
Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEM
I-475 reopens after hazard causes closure
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A hazard shut down I-475 from Davison Road to Dort Highway in Genesee County. Authorities responded to a call about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Sept. 15. All northbound lanes reopened about 8:10 a.m. while the southbound lanes reopened about 10 a.m., according to the Michigan...
wsgw.com
Saginaw to Allocate CDBG, HOME and Emergency Solutions Funding
Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) The City of Saginaw has received nearly $2.9 million in annual grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money includes nearly $2.2 million from the Community Development Block Grant, more than half a million from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, and more than $184,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grant. These programs offer cities, counties, and states funding for various programs.
Michigan Lakes Get Renamed – Good Luck Pronouncing One Of Them
The state of Michigan has renamed several lakes after the use of a Native American term in said lake names has been deemed offensive. The term (name) in question is 'squaw'. More often than not the word is referred to as the 's-word' in Indigenous culture. Indian Culture Today had this to say about the word in 2017,
Built in 1862, MI’s Oldest Brewery Still Serves Cold Beer Today
For over 150 years, this Michigan Brewery has been brewing up the goodness. What's now known as Frankenmuth Brewery, is Michigan's oldest brewery still in operation today. Originally built in 1862, this brewery has been through a number of changes in its history. It was first built by Martin Heubisch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Midland businesses team up with police to catch thieves
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan police department is teaming up with local businesses to crack down on crime. “We’re doing the best we can to try to discourage the theft and at least bring justice to the stores that are losing the money because of theft,” said Midland Police Department Community Relations Manager Jose Deleon.
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
WNEM
Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”. By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.
abc12.com
Police investigation leads to I-475 closure in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A police investigation led to the closure of I-475 in Flint. The Genesee 911 page said a call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday about a possible body found on the northbound lanes between East Stewart Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The highway was closed to...
abc12.com
Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio
CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
WNEM
Police: Speed a factor in crash that caused car to roll several times
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue a driver involved in a crash in Midland Wednesday morning. The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened about 10:30 a.m. on Bay City Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed at the...
WLNS
Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
wsgw.com
Two Stabbings Under Investigation in Saginaw
There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries, but two stabbings happened in separate locations in Saginaw around 4:00 a.m. Friday, September 16. The first stabbing reported by Central Dispatch happened in the 22oo block of Bay Road. A few minutes later another stabbing was reported in the area of Hamilton and Cass in Saginaw.
Comments / 0