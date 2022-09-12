ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Michigan Life

Mount Pleasant's third-oldest business is closed

After serving Mount Pleasant for 61 years, Robaire’s Bakery has decided to shut down. The previous owner of Robaire's, Dina Desormes, passed away in April 2022. Desormes’ son Gerard had made the ultimate decision to close the bakery after the staff kept it open for the summer. “After...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

After 50 years, Benchley Buick GMC will have new owners

Except for his years in the service, Rev Benchley has been living in the Clare area his whole life. For the last 50 years he has also been the co-owner and then sole owner of Benchley Brothers Buick and GMC located these days at 821 East Fifth Street, just east of downtown Clare.
CLARE, MI
nbc25news.com

MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd

FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Business
WNEM

Sanford residents looking forward to having lakes restored

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been more than two years since the collapse of two mid-Michigan dams drained the lakes they once held back. The lakes have remained dry, but nature is wasting no time reclaiming them. The beds of those drained lakes are now teeming with vegetation. “You...
SANFORD, MI
Banana 101.5

What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?

Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places

Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tridge#The Farmers Market
WNEM

I-475 reopens after hazard causes closure

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A hazard shut down I-475 from Davison Road to Dort Highway in Genesee County. Authorities responded to a call about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, Sept. 15. All northbound lanes reopened about 8:10 a.m. while the southbound lanes reopened about 10 a.m., according to the Michigan...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw to Allocate CDBG, HOME and Emergency Solutions Funding

Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) The City of Saginaw has received nearly $2.9 million in annual grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money includes nearly $2.2 million from the Community Development Block Grant, more than half a million from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, and more than $184,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grant. These programs offer cities, counties, and states funding for various programs.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WNEM

Midland businesses team up with police to catch thieves

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan police department is teaming up with local businesses to crack down on crime. “We’re doing the best we can to try to discourage the theft and at least bring justice to the stores that are losing the money because of theft,” said Midland Police Department Community Relations Manager Jose Deleon.
MIDLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Are you a COVID-19 ‘super-dodger’?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -With some experts saying we are at the tail end of the pandemic, some are wondering whether they are a COVID-19 “super-dodger.”. By this point, many Americans have had the virus at least once but, for some, they’ve never felt any symptoms or tested positive for the virus despite being exposed multiple times.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Police investigation leads to I-475 closure in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A police investigation led to the closure of I-475 in Flint. The Genesee 911 page said a call came in just before 4:00 a.m. Thursday about a possible body found on the northbound lanes between East Stewart Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The highway was closed to...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Five people admit to running illegal gambling facility in Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Five people have pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling facility in Clio. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says the five suspects from Clio, Owosso and Sterling Heights all took part in operating Motorcity Jackpott’s at 2167 W. Vienna Road in Clio. The suspects are:
CLIO, MI
WLNS

Owosso man dies in Shiawassee Co. car crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is dead after a car crash that occurred near Laingsburg Wednesday afternoon. Deputies arrived at Tyrell Road near Beardslee Road at around 3:40 p.m. and found the lone wrecked car and its sole occupant, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was identified as a 41-year-old […]
OWOSSO, MI
wsgw.com

Two Stabbings Under Investigation in Saginaw

There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries, but two stabbings happened in separate locations in Saginaw around 4:00 a.m. Friday, September 16. The first stabbing reported by Central Dispatch happened in the 22oo block of Bay Road. A few minutes later another stabbing was reported in the area of Hamilton and Cass in Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy