Read full article on original website
Related
Workers are getting bolder. The number of strikes tripled from last year as Americans see their wages shrink and bosses profit.
The failure of wages to keep up with inflation and gaining the upper hand in a labor shortage have driven more workers to the picket line this year.
Jeff Bezos was just dethroned as the 2nd richest person in the world by Asia's wealthiest individual
Gautam Adani, who is Asia's richest person, now has a fortune worth $146.9 billion, per Bloomberg, surpassing Jeff Bezos' wealth by $1 billion.
How to search an image on Google: Google Images, Google Lens and reverse image search
It's easy to search for an image on Google using these simple steps, even if you use another image as your search term. Start like a normal search.
Comments / 0