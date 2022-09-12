ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com

Tennis Releases 2022 Fall Schedule

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's and women's tennis teams released their 2022 fall schedules announced by head men's and women's tennis coach Mike Guastelle on Thursday. "Our fall schedule this year provides our players numerous opportunities," said Guastelle. "To compete against many of the top Division I...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Pioneers Draw to 1-1 Tie with Stonehill in NEC Opener

EASTON, Mass. – The Sacred Heart women's soccer team played to a 1-1 tie to open Northeast Conference action on the road at Stonehill on Thursday afternoon. Sacred Heart: 3-3-2, 0-0-1 (NEC) Stonehill: 1-6-1, 0-0-1 (NEC) Top Performers. Morgan Bovardi (SHU): 1 goal, 3 shots on goal. Anna Ludkiewicz...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Women’s Tennis Returns for 2022-23 Season

FAIRFIELD, Conn.— Coming off a successful season that included a program record 12 wins, the Sacred Heart University women's tennis team is off and running this fall. Head coach Mike Gustaelle, who enters his second season since returning to the Pioneers, is coaching his 13th overall. Sacred Heart has...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sacredheartpioneers.com

Ciszek & Smallcomb Grab NEC Weekly Honors

SOMERSET, N.J. – A thrilling comeback and perhaps the best offensive performance of the early season by the Sacred Heart University women's volleyball highlighted the SHU Invitational. On Tuesday the results of those efforts bore fruit as Sarah Ciszek was named Northeast Conference/Molten Player of the Week and Emma Smallcomb picked up Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kensington, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Fairfield, CT
Sports
sacredheartpioneers.com

Sacred Heart Drops Contest to Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's soccer team fell at Quinnipiac, 5-0, in non-conference action on Wednesday. Despite being outshot 16-7, Sacred Heart put more pressure on the Bobcat net by improving its shot total in the second half. First year midfielder Javier Lopez Cayuela led with two...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy