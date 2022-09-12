Video: Two dogs dumped in Orange Park neighborhood seen on home surveillance

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A new video appears to show someone dumping two dogs in an Orange Park neighborhood before driving away.

The woman who found the dogs says what she saw on her home surveillance camera made her feel horrible and once she got home and it made her think, how could you do something like that?

“It hurt my feelings,” says Dee Apple White.

Applewhite says just two days ago she was at work when she saw the unthinkable happen outside her home.

“Two ladies drove up, dropped those dogs off, and drove off,” says Applewhite.

The video shows an SUV pulling in front of her driveway.

A person gets out of the passenger door and one dog follows.

That person then opens the back door, and another dog jumps out.

The SUV then drives away with the dogs chasing behind in the rain.

Applewhite says she reached out to the Clay County Humane Society, Jacksonville Humane Society, and Jacksonville animal control.

They all said they were full, so she took matters into her own hands.

“Emptied the garage put some pallets down for them we had someone wonderful neighbors who bought fans over to make sure they were comfortable inside,” says Applewhite.

According to the Jacksonville ACPS Twitter page, in the last week, it received over 80 new dogs and is currently 55 dogs over capacity.

Applewhite says through social media posts, both dogs are now with a new family for now until shelter spaces can open.

“They are a retired couple, it happened so fast I couldn’t even get her name.

Jeannie Depoli, who rescues dogs in Jacksonville now has two new furry friend’s Mama, and Baby.

“When I saw the dogs dumped on that video and them chasing that car I thought I have to do something to help,” says Depoli.

She says since she got the dogs from Applewhite, she has made sure they feel safe and at home.

Bathed them and cleaned them up and I don’t know what I’m going to do yet.

Depoli says she plans to keep the dogs for a week after this traumatizing event they’ve experienced and go from there.

“I will call Jacksonville Humane Society, and go that route, go the right route,” says Depoli.

We did reach out to Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson to see if the people who dumped the dogs could face any penalties.

He says in the state of Florida, it would be considered animal cruelty and is a first-degree misdemeanor, if convicted someone could face up to one year in jail.

