[PHOTOS] The Most Astonishing Photos & Videos Of Chicago’s Weekend Flash Floods

By Elliot McGowan
Secret Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4YmL_0hrqonDk00

Many are calling it the worst floods they’ve ever seen in Chicago.

Chicago was subject to sudden torrential rain yesterday which caused mayhem across the city, particularly in Chicago’s North Side with some areas recording up to 5 inches of rainfall.

According to National Weather Service, it was the most significant flooding that Chicago has been subject to since May of 2020 which flooded the first floor of the Willis Tower.

Yesterday’s downpour flooded basements and alleys, forced nursing home residents to relocate, and caused restaurants, grocery stores, and roads to close with some people even needing to be rescued from their cars. There were even burst pipes allowing water to gush skyward.

A Flood Watch remained in effect until 4 am this morning, and National Weather Service is predicting moderate scattered showers today before “fall-like temperatures Tuesday give way to above seasonal temperatures later this week with mostly clear skies.”

Below are some of the most startling images and videos from yesterday’s flash floods:

As ever look out for the latest flood warnings and other advisories via the National Weather Service website . Stay safe everybody!

[Featured image from Shutterstock]

See more: 55 Spectacular Things To Do In Chicago In September

Secret Chicago

Secret Chicago

ABOUT

Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.

 http://secretchicago.com/

