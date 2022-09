Scoreboard roundup -- 9/11/22

Texas A&M is reportedly making a change at quarterback ahead of Miami’s Week 3 visit Saturday night. Haynes King started the first two games of the season for the No. 24 Aggies but will be replaced by LSU transfer Max Johnson against the No. 13 Hurricanes per multiple reports. Johnson, the son of former NFL QB Brad Johnson, transferred to A&M after the 2021 season amid wholesale changes at LSU. He lost out to King in the Aggies' offseason QB competition.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO