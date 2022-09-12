ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faces fraud trial

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ez8Zu_0hrqgR2K00

PRAGUE — (AP) — Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies.

The case involves a farm known as the Stork’s Nest that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses, and Agrofert wouldn’t have been eligible for them.

Agrofert later returned the subsidy.

Lawmakers have had to lift Babis’ immunity from prosecution three times in the course of the years in the case that dates to 2007.

Prague’s public prosecution office completed the review of the case in March and went ahead with Babis’ indictment. It was repeatedly recommended by police investigators.

Babis, a populist billionaire, denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said the allegations against him were politically motivated.

He was present at Prague’s Municipal Court on Monday. His former associate, Jana Nagyova, stood trial with him.

The prosecution asked for suspended sentences and fines for them. It's not immediately clear when a verdict might be issued.

Babis’ ANO political movement lost the parliamentary election in October. A coalition of five parties formed a new government, and ANO ended up in opposition.

He is currently considering running for the largely ceremonial post of the country's president.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
960 The Ref

EU lawmakers declare that Hungary is no longer a democracy

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Thursday declared that Hungary has become “a hybrid regime of electoral autocracy” under the leadership of its nationalist government, and that its undermining of the bloc’s democratic values had taken Hungary out of the community of democracies.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

How many must die? Pope blasts Russia war, appeals for peace

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Pope Francis told the Russian Orthodox hierarchy and other faith leaders Wednesday that religion must never be used to justify the “evil” of war, and asked at an outdoor Mass in Kazakhstan, “How many deaths will it take?” for peace to prevail in Ukraine.
RELIGION
960 The Ref

'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A volunteer Ukrainian medic held captive three months by Russian forces in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of cradling and comforting fellow prisoners as they died of torture and inadequately treated wounds. Ukrainian Yuliia Paievska, who was captured by...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Prague#Suspended Sentences#Czech#Eu#Municipal Court#Ano
960 The Ref

Israel criticizes Chile for delaying ambassador credentials

SANTIAGO, Chile — (AP) — The Chilean government was engulfed in a diplomatic spat Friday after the South American country’s president suspended the acceptance of the credentials of the new Israeli ambassador due to increased military activity in the occupied West Bank. "Israel views with severity the...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — Hand on heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country's flag rise Wednesday above the recaptured city of Izium, making a rare foray outside the capital that highlights Moscow's embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
960 The Ref

Guinea sets trial date 13 years after 2009 stadium massacre

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Guinea will try the alleged perpetrators of a 2009 stadium massacre that killed at least 157 people and left dozens of women raped, the justice minister announced Friday, drawing praise from victims' families who have waited nearly 13 years. Justice Minister Charles Alphonse...
AFRICA
Reuters

The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
U.K.
960 The Ref

State media: Israel strike on Syria airport kills 5 soldiers

BEIRUT — (AP) — An Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers, state media reported Saturday. State news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said the strikes happened after midnight Friday, causing “material losses” as...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets jail term

A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing an antisemitic "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt was sentenced on Thursday to 75 days of imprisonment. Robert Keith Packer, 57, declined to address U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols before he sentenced him during hearing held by video conference....
VIRGINIA STATE
960 The Ref

Live updates: China to attend queen's funeral despite worry

BEIJING — China announced Saturday that Vice President Wang Qishan would attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as the special representative of President Xi Jinping. A group of British legislators sanctioned by China have expressed concern that the Chinese government has been invited to the funeral. One told the BBC the invitation should be rescinded because of human rights abuses in the treatment of the Uyghur ethnic group in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
960 The Ref

Ukraine's leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site

IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — Investigators searching through what appears to be one of the largest mass burial sites discovered in Ukraine have found evidence of atrocities, including torture, on land recently recaptured from Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday. In a video he apparently rushed out...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Seven decades after cheetahs died out in India, they're back. Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country.
ANIMALS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
79K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy