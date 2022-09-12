ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world’s tallest outdoor lift offers views of Avatar like landscape

For over 20 years, the Bailong elevator has watched over the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan, China, offering visitors a view of the scenery that is believed to have inspired the fantasy world of Pandora in the beloved Avatar film. Bailong is the tallest outdoor lift in the world...
