Georgia State Remains No. 2 for Innovation, Top Public University for Undergraduate Teaching in 2023 U.S. News & World Report Survey

Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn Thompson
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Katherine Garcia-Ramos Named Associate Director of Sponsored Research & Development
ATLANTA – Katherine Garcia-Ramos has been appointed associate director of sponsored research at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Garcia-Ramos will work with Robinson’s associate dean for research, Todd Maurer, to build and maintain the college’s sponsored programs portfolio, enabling and encouraging faculty and staff to pursue external funding. She will serve as the college’s expert on issues related to sponsored funding, contracting, and ongoing financial relationships with corporate, business, and foundation entities to support innovative collaborative research and pedagogical projects funded by industry. She will also manage the college’s grant-related systems and processes that support research programs.
Inaugural Actors Refresh Workshop Offers Atlanta Acting Community an Insider’s Look at Professional Development
In partnership with the School of Film, Media & Theatre, the College of the Arts Office of Educational Outreach is launching a new opportunity for members of the Atlanta acting community to grow their career, take agency over their success as actors, and learn from those who are thriving in their acting careers.
Georgia high school principal secretly recorded using racial slur in front of student, district says
A white high school principal in Georgia was secretly recorded by a student Friday using the N-word while comparing it to a slang term deemed offensive about white people, authorities said. Jeff Cheney, the principal of East Forsyth High School in Gainesville, about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta, used the...
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
Mom afraid to send son to middle school after repeated fights
NEWTON COUNTY ,Ga. — Video of a fight in class shows why a mother is now afraid to send her son to middle school. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes talked to Lindsay Jordan, who said her 13-year-old son keeps getting attacked at school and having to fight back. The...
Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech wh...
Warning: Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web
ATLANTA — Your personal checks may be for sale on the dark web, just hours after you dropped them in the mailbox. It’s a crime that’s been growing dramatically in recent months across Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Consumer...
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found The 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days. (NCD)
Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady
Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
Georgia trooper cadet collapses, dies after training exercise
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety said a trooper cadet died after a training exercise Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The GDPS said Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree was performing an exercise with members of the 113th Trooper School at the...
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95
The Spelman College Glee Club sat in the balcony of the Ebenezer Baptist Church checking their cell phones and taking selfies. Dressed in black gowns, they were scheduled to perform Wade In the Water hours from that moment. All they could do now was wait. The Ebenezer Baptist Church combined choir rehearsed time honored Baptist hymnals such […] The post Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
Noah’s Ark employees walk off job, cite unsafe working conditions amid board leadership
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — There are internal conflicts between board members and the founders at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary that state leaders say are causing operational issues. “We cannot lose Noah’s Ark,” said state Sen. Emanuel Jones of District 10. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour
EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
‘I trashed them’: 3 dead dogs dumped in trash by owner, a Ga. deputy
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
GBI investigates officer-involved shootings in Habersham, Walton counties
The GBI is investigating two officer-involved shootings in northeast Georgia: one happened last night in Mt Airy in Habersham County; the other happened Monday afternoon in Walton County, where 63 year-old Dennis McCullers was shot and killed by deputies who say he pointed a gun at them. It happened at a home off Highway 11 just outside the city limits in Monroe. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says no deputies were injured.
