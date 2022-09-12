ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia State Remains No. 2 for Innovation, Top Public University for Undergraduate Teaching in 2023 U.S. News & World Report Survey

gsu.edu
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsu.edu

Katherine Garcia-Ramos Named Associate Director of Sponsored Research & Development

ATLANTA – Katherine Garcia-Ramos has been appointed associate director of sponsored research at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Garcia-Ramos will work with Robinson’s associate dean for research, Todd Maurer, to build and maintain the college’s sponsored programs portfolio, enabling and encouraging faculty and staff to pursue external funding. She will serve as the college’s expert on issues related to sponsored funding, contracting, and ongoing financial relationships with corporate, business, and foundation entities to support innovative collaborative research and pedagogical projects funded by industry. She will also manage the college’s grant-related systems and processes that support research programs.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Georgia

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
MANSFIELD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State University#U S News World Report#Public University#Innovation#Linus College#Georgia State Remains#U S News
koxe.com

Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady

Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
BRADY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
TheAtlantaVoice

Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95

The Spelman College Glee Club sat in the balcony of the Ebenezer Baptist Church checking their cell phones and taking selfies. Dressed in black gowns, they were scheduled to perform Wade In the Water hours from that moment. All they could do now was wait. The Ebenezer Baptist Church combined choir rehearsed time honored Baptist hymnals such […] The post Ebenezer Baptist Church’s longest living parishioner, Dr. Christine King Farris, turns 95 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA
Georgia Recorder

Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour

EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
EMERSON, GA
CBS 46

‘I trashed them’: 3 dead dogs dumped in trash by owner, a Ga. deputy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

GBI investigates officer-involved shootings in Habersham, Walton counties

The GBI is investigating two officer-involved shootings in northeast Georgia: one happened last night in Mt Airy in Habersham County; the other happened Monday afternoon in Walton County, where 63 year-old Dennis McCullers was shot and killed by deputies who say he pointed a gun at them. It happened at a home off Highway 11 just outside the city limits in Monroe. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says no deputies were injured.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy