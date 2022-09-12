Georgia State Remains No. 2 for Innovation, Top Public University for Undergraduate Teaching in 2023 U.S. News & World Report Survey

ATLANTA – Katherine Garcia-Ramos has been appointed associate director of sponsored research at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business. Garcia-Ramos will work with Robinson’s associate dean for research, Todd Maurer, to build and maintain the college’s sponsored programs portfolio, enabling and encouraging faculty and staff to pursue external funding. She will serve as the college’s expert on issues related to sponsored funding, contracting, and ongoing financial relationships with corporate, business, and foundation entities to support innovative collaborative research and pedagogical projects funded by industry. She will also manage the college’s grant-related systems and processes that support research programs.

