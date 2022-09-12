ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

Video: Two dogs dumped in Orange Park neighborhood seen on home surveillance

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bWyTF_0hrqS2rs00

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A new video appears to show someone dumping two dogs in an Orange Park neighborhood before driving away.

The woman who found the dogs says what she saw on her home surveillance camera made her feel horrible and once she got home and it made her think, how could you do something like that?

“It hurt my feelings,” says Dee Apple White.

Applewhite says just two days ago she was at work when she saw the unthinkable happen outside her home.

“Two ladies drove up, dropped those dogs off, and drove off,” says Applewhite.

The video shows an SUV pulling in front of her driveway.

A person gets out of the passenger door and one dog follows.

That person then opens the back door, and another dog jumps out.

The SUV then drives away with the dogs chasing behind in the rain.

Applewhite says she reached out to the Clay County Humane Society, Jacksonville Humane Society, and Jacksonville animal control.

They all said they were full, so she took matters into her own hands.

“Emptied the garage put some pallets down for them we had someone wonderful neighbors who bought fans over to make sure they were comfortable inside,” says Applewhite.

According to the Jacksonville ACPS Twitter page, in the last week, it received over 80 new dogs and is currently 55 dogs over capacity.

Applewhite says through social media posts, both dogs are now with a new family for now until shelter spaces can open.

“They are a retired couple, it happened so fast I couldn’t even get her name.

Jeannie Depoli, who rescues dogs in Jacksonville now has two new furry friend’s Mama, and Baby.

“When I saw the dogs dumped on that video and them chasing that car I thought I have to do something to help,” says Depoli.

She says since she got the dogs from Applewhite, she has made sure they feel safe and at home.

Bathed them and cleaned them up and I don’t know what I’m going to do yet.

Depoli says she plans to keep the dogs for a week after this traumatizing event they’ve experienced and go from there.

“I will call Jacksonville Humane Society, and go that route, go the right route,” says Depoli.

We did reach out to Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson to see if the people who dumped the dogs could face any penalties.

He says in the state of Florida, it would be considered animal cruelty and is a first-degree misdemeanor, if convicted someone could face up to one year in jail.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Orange Park, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Orange Park, FL
WOKV

Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate

Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Two Ladies
First Coast News

Police: Man found dead in Jacksonville parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in dead in a parking lot at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the 2600 block of University Boulevard. The man's death appears "suspicious," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO Homicide and Crime Scene Detectives on scene conducting an investigation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Coast Guard rescues two men off Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday

Ponte Vedra Beach FL — After searching an area of about 1,442 square miles over 12 hours, two men are now safe after they needed to be rescued about 64 miles off the Ponte Vedra Beach coast Thursday when their boat broke down according to the US Coast Guard. We’re told the wife of one of the men called the Coast Guard in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday telling officials her husband and friend had not returned from a fishing trip and they were not able to communicate via radio. The Coast Guard says the two were expected to return before 5 PM after launching their boat at 3 AM from the Halifax River in Daytona Beach.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Driver dies after slamming into protective barrier at NAS Jax while trying to run gate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver slammed into the protective barrier in a fatal crash at Naval Air Station Jacksonville early on Thursday morning, officials said. “Usually people call the police they have help to come to the scene of the accident but who knows why he actually ran and now we’ll never know now,” said Becky Bellottie who manages a dollar general near the base.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Shady deliveryman

10:45 a.m. 1400 block of Rymfire Drive, Palm Coast. Suspicious person. Someone called the Sheriff's Office about a suspicious person wearing a black trench coat near a school entrance. According to the incident report, the responding deputy found an old man NOT matching the suspicious person's description, an empty car...
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

International Coastal Cleanup®

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. — The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will host a coastal cleanup on Saturday, September 17, at various times in several locations across the County. Coordinated by the Ocean Conservancy and supported locally by Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, this cleanup is part of area’s annual International...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
88K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy