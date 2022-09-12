ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

DIY Photography

Westcott introduce the world’s smallest 60w Bi-colour COB LED continuous light

Westcott has recently announced the L60-B Bi-Color COB LED (60W), a continuous light for photographers and videographers who need both power and transportability. The new light is apparently 20% lighter than any other COB LED currently available. Sized at just 3.2 by 3.2 by 5.5 inches and weighing 1.45 lb, it still packs quite a punch.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Now you can buy Godox’s retro flash unit in a whole rainbow of colour options

Back in July Godox introduced its retro line of flash units. You could choose between throwbacks from the 1980s with the Lux Junior or the 1960s with the Lux Senior. Now, they have launched the Lux senior in a spectrum of colour options, for those that just didn’t think the original black unit was enough of a conversation starter.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

Topaz Photo AI launches today with all its auto image tools in one program

Topaz Labs has launched its new program Photo AI which combines all of its most popular image tools under one umbrella. The image editing tools automatically detect and fix image quality issues using Artificial Intelligence. According to the company, Topaz Photo AI will help photographers maximize image quality faster and...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

LattePanda 3 Delta Review: The Maker Desktop

If you need an all-in-one device that provides a typical desktop experience and a GPIO, LattePanda 3 Delta is a contender for your dollars. The shortage of Raspberry Pis continues. Over a year has passed since Eben Upton came on The Pi Cast to talk about Raspberry Pi and the supply chain woes, and it is still a challenge to pick-up everyone’s favorite single board computer (SBC).
COMPUTERS

