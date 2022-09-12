Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
DJI announces Osmo Action 3 with dedicated portrait mode and battery that operates in extreme temperatures
GoPro isn’t the only camera brand to announce a new action camera today. DJI also launched its Osmo Action 3. Coincidence? Conspiracy theorists might say yes, but honestly, who knows? What we do know is that this is a very decent upgrade from the Osmo Action 2, with plenty of new features to sink your teeth into.
DIY Photography
Westcott introduce the world’s smallest 60w Bi-colour COB LED continuous light
Westcott has recently announced the L60-B Bi-Color COB LED (60W), a continuous light for photographers and videographers who need both power and transportability. The new light is apparently 20% lighter than any other COB LED currently available. Sized at just 3.2 by 3.2 by 5.5 inches and weighing 1.45 lb, it still packs quite a punch.
DIY Photography
Now you can buy Godox’s retro flash unit in a whole rainbow of colour options
Back in July Godox introduced its retro line of flash units. You could choose between throwbacks from the 1980s with the Lux Junior or the 1960s with the Lux Senior. Now, they have launched the Lux senior in a spectrum of colour options, for those that just didn’t think the original black unit was enough of a conversation starter.
DIY Photography
Topaz Photo AI launches today with all its auto image tools in one program
Topaz Labs has launched its new program Photo AI which combines all of its most popular image tools under one umbrella. The image editing tools automatically detect and fix image quality issues using Artificial Intelligence. According to the company, Topaz Photo AI will help photographers maximize image quality faster and...
LattePanda 3 Delta Review: The Maker Desktop
If you need an all-in-one device that provides a typical desktop experience and a GPIO, LattePanda 3 Delta is a contender for your dollars. The shortage of Raspberry Pis continues. Over a year has passed since Eben Upton came on The Pi Cast to talk about Raspberry Pi and the supply chain woes, and it is still a challenge to pick-up everyone’s favorite single board computer (SBC).
