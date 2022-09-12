Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
DJI announces Osmo Action 3 with dedicated portrait mode and battery that operates in extreme temperatures
GoPro isn’t the only camera brand to announce a new action camera today. DJI also launched its Osmo Action 3. Coincidence? Conspiracy theorists might say yes, but honestly, who knows? What we do know is that this is a very decent upgrade from the Osmo Action 2, with plenty of new features to sink your teeth into.
DIY Photography
Topaz Photo AI launches today with all its auto image tools in one program
Topaz Labs has launched its new program Photo AI which combines all of its most popular image tools under one umbrella. The image editing tools automatically detect and fix image quality issues using Artificial Intelligence. According to the company, Topaz Photo AI will help photographers maximize image quality faster and...
