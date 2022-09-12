ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
Indie Wrestler Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson Addresses Recent Assault Charges

Indie wrestler Hannibal, aka Devon Nicholson, has addressed his assault charges and arrest on his YouTube channel. In August, a woman in Kingston, Ontario, Canada alleged that Nicholson assaulted her. Although the exact date of his arrest is unknown, Nicholson confirmed that he was in Kingston with his girlfriend as early as August 20th in his YouTube video.
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast As Kerry Von Erich In ‘The Iron Claw’

The entertainment company responsible for movies such as The Green Knight and Hereditary, A24, is set to release a biopic on the Von Erich family. Deadline has posted some details on the casting for the Von Erich biopic, which is titled The Iron Claw. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. White joins Zack Efron (The Neighbors, Baywatch) who will be cast as Kevin Von Erich, and Harris Dickinson (The Kingsman, The Darkest Minds) as David Von Erich.
EC3 Issues Statement On The Velveteen Dream’s Cocaine Accusations

Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT, posted a video on his Instagram account regarding the allegations made by EC3, who had accused Clark of recording wrestlers using the bathroom without their consent. Clark recalled his version of the story about a party at EC3’s house back...
Update Regarding XFL Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, The Rock, And Others

It was reported in July that David Adrian Smith filed suit against parties closely associated with the XFL, including Vince McMahon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dani Garcia, ESPN, and others. The lawsuit alleged that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade information.”
