ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTOS: MJF Gets Engaged, But Fear Not Ladies – You Can Still Score
The “Salt of the Earth” is engaged! But fear not ladies – it doesn’t mean you can’t still score. MJF took to his Instagram page earlier today to announce that he’s now engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Rosenblum. True to form, MJF captioned the photo with,
Sasha Banks Discusses Her Admiration For The Rock, Wanting To Follow In His Footsteps
During a recent appearance on the “Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast,” Sasha Banks discussed her admiration for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and wanting to follow in his footsteps once her wrestling career comes to an end. Additionally, “The Boss” commented on getting the call to...
Luigi Primo Wants Danhausen To Avenge Ethan Page’s Attack On Him
On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Luigi Primo was attacked by Ethan Page in a backstage segment. However, he’s confident that Danhausen will avenge him. Primo took to Twitter to discuss the attack, which took place in Albany, New York on Wednesday night. In regards to Danhausen...
Bayley Says Sasha Banks & Naomi Have Been ‘Killing It’ During Their Time Away From WWE
WWE Superstar Bayley was a recent guest on the In The Kliq podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of a WWE RAW TV taping earlier this year. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sasha Banks and...
Indie Wrestler Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson Addresses Recent Assault Charges
Indie wrestler Hannibal, aka Devon Nicholson, has addressed his assault charges and arrest on his YouTube channel. In August, a woman in Kingston, Ontario, Canada alleged that Nicholson assaulted her. Although the exact date of his arrest is unknown, Nicholson confirmed that he was in Kingston with his girlfriend as early as August 20th in his YouTube video.
Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White Cast As Kerry Von Erich In ‘The Iron Claw’
The entertainment company responsible for movies such as The Green Knight and Hereditary, A24, is set to release a biopic on the Von Erich family. Deadline has posted some details on the casting for the Von Erich biopic, which is titled The Iron Claw. Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, The Bear) has been cast as the late Kerry Von Erich. White joins Zack Efron (The Neighbors, Baywatch) who will be cast as Kevin Von Erich, and Harris Dickinson (The Kingsman, The Darkest Minds) as David Von Erich.
EC3 Issues Statement On The Velveteen Dream’s Cocaine Accusations
Patrick Clark, formerly known as Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT, posted a video on his Instagram account regarding the allegations made by EC3, who had accused Clark of recording wrestlers using the bathroom without their consent. Clark recalled his version of the story about a party at EC3’s house back...
Asuka Dyes Her Hair (Video), A Look At The Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry
You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. In this episode, she gets her hair color dyed:. You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. WWE Superstar Xavier...
Update Regarding XFL Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, The Rock, And Others
It was reported in July that David Adrian Smith filed suit against parties closely associated with the XFL, including Vince McMahon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Dani Garcia, ESPN, and others. The lawsuit alleged that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade information.”
