countynewsonline.org
Fall Healthy Kids Running starts October 2
GREENVILLE – If you haven’t signed up yet for five fun Sundays of running, you don’t want to miss out. It’s time to do it. The first Sunday in October will be here before you know it. “I’m signing up kids ages 2-14 of all athletic...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Parks invites you to Prairie Days
Darke County Parks’ staff and volunteers have been hard at work preparing for Prairie Days and are excited to invite you to come enjoy the fun on September 24th and 25th!. Apple butter cooking over the fire; pioneers in and around the Log House; vendors displaying their wares; tall-tales being spun; crafts to make, games to play, and don’t forget tasty food to eat! This is THE event for Darke County Parks, you don’t want to miss it! Each year, this Free Family Event brings in 4,000 people to Shawnee Prairie Preserve.
Daily Advocate
Organizers prepare for annual horse parade
GREENVILLE — One of Darke County’s favorite traditions returns with the 2022 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The annual event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and last year’s parade...
countynewsonline.org
GPL completes front door project
GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library is very excited about its new front doors! These beautiful new doors are the result of a long-term project to update the historic front entrance at the top of the steps. They replace the original set dating from the building’s construction in 1903, which are being stored for future re-purposing.
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
Sidney Daily News
Decades of restaurant experience
SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
Current Publishing
Local business celebrates 50th anniversary
Eastern Engineering started from humble beginnings. Fifty years ago, Mark Langdon’s parents started a company to help manage projects for architects and engineers, be it providing prints or helping with software. Langdon’s parents worked alone out of a small Muncie company for three years before hiring their first employee,...
Sidney Daily News
Queen of Hearts winner
SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47. Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the...
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
dayton.com
Taste of the Oregon returns Saturday featuring signature dishes
Sample your way through the Oregon District in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. with the return of the Taste of the Oregon. Organized by the Oregon District Business Association, the event has been on hiatus for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We...
Lane closures planned on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter got more dogs looking for a new home
There are more dog looking for their forever couch: Hope, Fiona and Ray. All dogs got their Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, are microchipped and are heartworm negative. The adoption fees are $90 cash/check. The shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331. You can reach them at 937-547-1645.
countynewsonline.org
Phil L. Bowyer
December 28, 1938 ~ September 11, 2022 (age 83) Phil L. Bowyer, age 83, of Arcanum, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Troy Care and Rehabilitation. He was born December 28, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, to his parents Floyd Leslie & Dorothy Lee (Davisson) Bowyer. Phil worked at...
Williamsburg man dies after tractor overturns, traps him
A man died after his tractor rolled over while he was trying to remove a tree near Williamsburg Tuesday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
miamivalleytoday.com
Calling around Covington
We are back with another ‘Calling around Covington’ column, once again in ink on paper here in the pages of the Miami Valley Today. This Friday, Sept. 16, the ladies of the Covington Christian Church are hosting another monthly salad luncheon drive-thru. This is the second-to-last opportunity in 2022, and will take place from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m., or until everything is gone. Enjoy their signature hot chicken salad with water chestnuts, along with a container of other various salads, and a third container brimming with delicious desserts.
Amazon pushes back opening of Dayton facility to 2024
The retail giant has closed or canceled 44 facilities and delayed the opening of 25 sites as of this week, according to the report.
Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor
WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building
YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck had […]
