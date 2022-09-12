Read full article on original website
Boys golf plays Northmont at Meadowbrook golf course
Boys golf lost to Northmont 177-181 in a match played at Meadowbrook golf course. Ethan Sunsdahl was medalist with a 40. Aidan Honeyman shot a 46, Mason Shuttleworth a 47 and Carson Good a 48. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with a 52 and Will Gettinger a 61. Waves record...
Girls Varsity Golf beats Troy 180 – 202
The Lady Wave Golfers traveled to Miami Shores to play the Lady Trojans. The Wave were led by Kenna Jenkinson with a 33; Lexi Slade had a 41, Sofia Chrisman and Vera Cox both had 53’s. Also playing for the Wave were Callee Moore and Taylor Trissel with 62’s.
VFW & Auxiliary Announce Kick-Off of Annual Contests for Elementary, Middle & High School Students
GREENVILLE, OH: Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 7262 (VFWA) is excited to announce the kick-off of the VFW Auxiliary’s annual scholarships & contests for kindergarten through high school students who may compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prize earnings. “Voice of Democracy” contest is for...
Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812
Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
Phil L. Bowyer
December 28, 1938 ~ September 11, 2022 (age 83) Phil L. Bowyer, age 83, of Arcanum, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Troy Care and Rehabilitation. He was born December 28, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, to his parents Floyd Leslie & Dorothy Lee (Davisson) Bowyer. Phil worked at...
James Kent Brewer
James “Jim” K. Brewer, age 77, a life-long resident of Greenville, Ohio passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born on September 15, 1944 in Greenville, he was a son to the late Otha & Margaret (Voke) Brewer. Jim worked at various jobs over the years; First at NCR and then 38 years at Hobart Welding in various positions including specialty carpentry for international shipments. In younger years, he spent many of his evenings going on wrecker runs with his lifelong friend David Niley, for the Niley family towing service. He was on the Board of Directors for the Darke County Fish and Game Association. Jim was a collector of vintage cars, enjoyed going to car shows and steam engine/vintage tractor festivals. He also liked playing the slots at various casinos. He loved going on vacations with his parents, where in the summer they would go to Michigan and in the winter, to Florida. Jim was an avid outdoorsman, with fishing being his life-long favorite. He will be truly missed. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Richard “Dick” L. Brewer in 2009.
Fall Healthy Kids Running starts October 2
GREENVILLE – If you haven’t signed up yet for five fun Sundays of running, you don’t want to miss out. It’s time to do it. The first Sunday in October will be here before you know it. “I’m signing up kids ages 2-14 of all athletic...
Ruth L Baker
Ruth L. Baker, 92 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday September 15, 2022 at 4:50 AM at the Brethren Retirement Community. Ruth was born February 5, 1930 in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Strobel) Cook. Ruth was a homemaker and worked at Gettysburg...
Beverly Ann Hirsch
February 22, 1952 ~ September 12, 2022 (age 70) Beverly Hirsch, Age 70, of Greenville passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Hospice of Columbus, OH. She was born February 22, 1952 to the late Harry & Thelma Hirsch (Link) of Greenville, OH. She will be greatly missed and...
Jerald “Jerry” Gulley
Jerald “Jerry” Gulley, age 80, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. Jerry was born in Connersville, Indiana, on April 8, 1942, to the late Alvia and Mary (Duckworth) Gulley. In addition to his parents, Jerry was...
Jeannette Burns
Jeannette Burns, age 91 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 6:15 AM at Brookdale Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Darke County, Ohio on August 10, 1931 she was one of 14 children to the late Ray & Marie (Wright) Marshall. Jeannette was a graduate of Palestine High School, class of 1949. Two years later she married the love of her life, Doyle, and they had 5 children. She had worked at Neff Lettering in Greenville for 42 years before retiring. In her free time she loved to spend the summers in Michigan with her husband, fishing. It was truly her happy place. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Doyle L. Burns: daughters Cindy Studebaker; Barbara Burns: 12 siblings.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Theresa Veronica Hosbrook
Theresa Veronica Hosbrook, age 96 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 3:46 PM on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Village Green Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio. Born in Malden, Massachusetts on October 22, 1925 she was one of 13 children to the late William & Josephine (Gaudette) Powell. Theresa had attended the Malden Girls School and Immaculate Conception High School in Massachusetts. She had worked at a coffee shop in downtown Boston, and while working, she met her husband, Basil. He was on naval leave in the Boston Naval Shipyard, and went to the coffee shop each day and he played the same love song every day for her attention. They fell in love and got married on August 4, 1945. After they married, Theresa moved to Arcanum, Ohio to help take care of his parents while he was away on active duty during WWII. Once Basil returned home, they settled in, and had 4 daughters, Gloria, Diana, Christine and Carol. In 1959 they moved to Greenville, Ohio, and Theresa began working at Corning Glass Works, where she retired from in 1991.
Suspected shooter of Richmond cop Seara Burton back in Indiana
The man accused of critically injuring Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been extradited back to Indiana from an Ohio jail.
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
Thousands flock to Monroeville for Luke Bryan farm show
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. The concert is at Spangler Farm and was expected to draw thousands of fans. Concertgoers were already tailgating at the farm’s fields early Thursday afternoon.
Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor
WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
Road closures in Springfield this weekend due to festivals
SPRINGFIELD — There will be road closures in Springfield starting Friday due to festivals this weekend, according to a post on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page. >>Fall allergies have arrived as summer draws to an end. Starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday night at 10 p.m.,...
Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce announced that the association would be conducting a study of their membership on the effect of public safety on their businesses.
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
