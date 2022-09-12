West Feliciana and Livingston libraries chosen as pilot sites to expand broadband internet access

Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Lafayette mayor wants to charge media $100 per page for public records because 'they pry and pry'
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, fond of saying his administration is transparent, recently enacted a $1 per page fee for the news media and public to obtain public records via email. Lafayette Consolidated Government now is requiring payment prior to obtaining documents electronically that a month ago were free. It's costing...
theadvocate.com
$15-an-hour internships? Baton Rouge schools tout new opportunities for teenagers
Paul Anderson looked on with pride this week as his son, Preston, landed his first job — not just any teenage job, but a paid internship with an architectural firm in Baton Rouge. But Dad is a little uneasy with where that $15 an hour paycheck is going. “He...
theadvocate.com
Tax dollars in Ascension industrial zone to go toward road work to relieve traffic backups
Ascension Parish has established a new district that would divert tax revenue from new and expanding industry to improve roads in the parish's east bank industrial corridor along the Mississippi River. Even as projects in neighboring St. James run into legal and regulatory hurdles spurred by environmental and community groups,...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
theadvocate.com
Get a sneak peek at the $35 million renovation of the Belle of Baton Rouge casino
A 90-room hotel, a sportsbook and an oyster bar/bistro that will feature a pizza station, wine bar and bowling lanes are some of the things the Belle of Baton Rouge will have when it moves onto land. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved the casino's request to move off...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana coastal worker fined after rupturing oil pipeline at BP spill restoration site
A heavy equipment operator from Harvey was sentenced by a federal judge to two years probation and fined $2,500 for rupturing an oil pipeline while working to restore a Louisiana island harmed by a much larger oil spill, the Deepwater Horizon disaster. James Tassin, 52, plead guilty last year to...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull gets procedure in New York
A woman who was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull at a Louisiana hospital, renewing anger among many over the state’s strict abortion ban, traveled to New York and got the procedure legally there. Nancy Davis, 36, had her pregnancy terminated Sept. 1 after traveling 1,400...
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Sept. 7-13
RETAIL: 215 W. Willow St., description, remodel of Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Traxler Construction; $2.64 million. GYM: 121 Duhon Road, description, new gym for Lafayette Sports Academy; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.8 million. SPA: 2319 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, interior renovations; applicant, Spa Mizan; contractor, Jerome Fitch...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
It's Week 3 of the high school football season in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores for all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. There are plenty of important contests on the Friday night slate, including U-High-Catholic,...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge used to land big concerts. The River Center wants to bring them back.
When the Riverside Centroplex opened in 1977, one of the first acts to perform in the arena was KISS, then at the height of its popularity. The legendary hard rock band is in the middle of (another) final world tour, one that has already featured concerts in New Orleans, Lafayette and Bossier City. But a show at the Raising Cane's River Center isn't on the schedule.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
With exam scores certified, LCG lining up interviews with police chief candidates; see the scores
One candidate for Lafayette police chief was removed from consideration Wednesday after the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board certified the civil service exam scores for the five candidates. Lafayette Police Department Maj. Dewitt Sheridan scored a 67 on the exam, below the required score of 75 to...
theadvocate.com
High school students on a college campus: Charter school moves in to BRCC
Since opening in 2019, GEO Next Generation High School has made its name by busing its students 5 miles west to take courses on the Baton Rouge Community College campus alongside traditional college students, and the high school has now decided to take the next step and move in. BRCC...
theadvocate.com
Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris
As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for its first Lafayette location, secures spot for second one
Crumbl Cookies, a franchised bakery that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, will open its first of two Lafayette locations later this month. Franchisees Jeff Vaccaro and Casey Field will open in the River Marketplace shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, on Sept. 30, Vaccaro said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Village Deaux to open Carencro location later this year; Here's where it will land
Village Deaux will open a Carencro location this fall, its third location in Acadiana. Owners Drake and Rachel Pothier announced on social media late Friday they will move into the space that most recently house Cajun Market Donut at 115 Derek Drive, Suite 111. Cajun Market closed last month after...
theadvocate.com
Metro Council approves stormwater utility district, gives public first look at potential fee
The Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish stormwater systems were combined into a public utility district Wednesday evening, the first step toward the Metro Council considering a stormwater fee to fund maintenance for the parish’s drainage infrastructure. The 9-1 approval, with Councilwoman Jennifer Racca deferring, came after a...
theadvocate.com
UL's strengths grab notice from U.S. News & World Report, Princeton Review
With its inclusion this week on the good school list at U.S. News & World Report, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has completed a prestigious double dose of lofty plaudits. In late August, The Princeton Review also listed UL Lafayette among its 388 top four-year colleges. “If you make...
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: New LHSAA select/nonselect structure plan shuffles deck, overturns norms
Is Week 3 too early to start talking about football playoffs? Not this year. The LHSAA executive committee’s votes to restructure the select/nonselect school parameters and the playoffs for 2022 is worth a lookahead now. Why? Some changes are striking. Matchups that could not have happened under the previous...
Comments / 0