technewstoday.com
How to Clear Cache and Cookies on Youtube
If you are experiencing issues while opening the YouTube app or suffering from frequent crashes, clearing the cache is an effective way to end those kinds of issues. While cache files are small in size, they can accumulate pretty quickly, especially if you are using them extensively daily. Thus, it hogs up your important storage space.
technewstoday.com
How to Bookmark on iPad
Bookmarking is an easy way to instantly access your favorite web pages. When you bookmark a particular website, it opens the site from the exact bookmarked page. It not just saves time but also gives a smooth browsing experience. Adding a Bookmark on an iPad is easy using the browser....
technewstoday.com
How to Delete My Activity Automatically on Android?
It’s no secret that Google tracks most of the activities on our Android phones. Google refuses to use the term ‘Tracking’ and says that it data collection policy helps improve Google services. As a part of its policy, Google keeps a record of web searches you have...
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Trending Searches on Google Autocomplete
While looking up something on Google, the Autocomplete feature makes it easy to find targeted information quickly by predicting your searches. These searches are based on what’s most trending. But, they aren’t always accurate and sometimes even downright inappropriate. If you’re having a similar situation, there’s a way...
technewstoday.com
How to Create a Custom Google Maps Route?
Usually, Google maps automatically creates the best and shortest routes for your desired destination. Although it is convenient for us, sometimes we wish to have our own customized routes for road trips. Luckily, with “Google My Maps,” you can create a custom Google maps route. Additionally, you can also share...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Closed Caption on Hulu?
If you are watching foreign-language content or a video with an intricate accent, closed caption features are a lifesaver. Moreover, it also enhances your playback experience as you can keep track of audio sound while watching a video over time. Luckily, Hulu has this accessibility feature for their videos. So,...
technewstoday.com
Steam Not Downloading Games? Try These Methods
Sometimes when you’re trying to download a game from Steam, you might face a situation when the downloading will stop midway, or the download speed becomes slow. This error can occur when you’re downloading a new game as well as updating already existed game. There are many factors...
technewstoday.com
How to Measure Computer Screen? 4 Best Ways
If you are planning to transport your PC or ordering a protective guard for your monitor, measuring the screen size can come in handy. Your screen size is generally labeled on a sticker on your monitor’s rear panel. However, in some cases, you need to measure it manually. Screen...
technewstoday.com
How to Set Default Folder in File Explorer
Having to navigate to your favorite folder can be very time-consuming and infuriating, especially when your computer has a lot of roots. You may have tried to just drag and pin the desired folder to your taskbar, but it will just pin the folder on the file explorer again. In such a case, you will have to access the folder through Windows explorer again.
technewstoday.com
Apple Keyboard Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
It’s pretty impossible to complete your daily task if your keyboard is unresponsive. For mac users, a misbehaving apple keyboard causes a whole lot of problems, mainly because there are not many alternatives available. Usually, an apple keyboard malfunctions due to a corrupted keyboard preference file. Either that, or...
technewstoday.com
How to Filter or Ban Words in Discord?
If you want to ban certain words in Discord, there’s currently no built-in feature available. However, you can add bots and command them to block such words. Alternatively, you can also use spoiler tags to hide words. Doing so will censor the words you select. This feature is mostly used to hide explicit content.
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall Android Update?
Installing the latest updates on your phone helps to get new features, remove bugs, and get security patches protecting your data and information. But, sometimes it is possible that your device starts performing poorly right after you install the available updates. The problem can be a result of a compatibility...
technewstoday.com
How to Get VPN on an Xbox
You probably know that games, apps, and content on streaming apps have geographical restrictions. You may think this is not fair, an affront against your money. So, you may be looking for a solution: how to get VPN on Xbox?. A VPN is not illegal, and Microsoft doesn’t have rules...
technewstoday.com
How to Check Microsoft Teams Attendance Report?
Microsoft Teams has digitalized meetings for several institutions and organizations. With its growing popularity, MS Teams has expanded its features. Among such features include the feature of taking attendance in meetings. As an organizer, tracking the attendees when they join and when they leave can be tricky. Now, however, you...
technewstoday.com
How to Block Private Numbers on iPhone or Android?
Whenever you get a call from only a name that says ‘Private number’ and there’s no photo or any other detail, it’s never a good sign. These types of calls are usually always from spammers or potential hackers. Picking up such risky calls can lead to data loss and other security risks. What’s worse is that they’re completely anonymous, and you can’t call them back.
