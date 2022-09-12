Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix Input not Supported on Monitor
Input not Supported is a common issue seen when the resolution and refresh rate are not adjusted correctly. This problem is mostly the result of the incompatibility of the monitor to handle the display resolution set by the user. It is reported that this problem frequently affects Acer monitors. The...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Printer is in an error state” Error? 8 Proven Ways
“Printer is in an error state” is an error message that you normally encounter when giving a print command to your printer. While you get this error irrespective of the printer you are using, many users have reported this error after installing the latest Windows update. Most of the...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix win32kfull.sys BSOD in Windows?
Being a Windows user, you should know that getting a blue screen is never a good sign. You lose all your unsaved tasks, and the PC will restart once it is done collecting error info. Win32kfull.sys ensures a secure communication between a hardware and the Windows OS. If communication between...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Microphone Not Working in Teams?
The intuitive interface and simplistic design of Microsoft Teams makes it a top-tier workspace. But, sometimes you may end up getting “Your microphone isn’t working” message on the screen. In such case, you can hear the audio but your voice doesn’t reach the participants during a call or a meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
Steam Not Downloading Games? Try These Methods
Sometimes when you’re trying to download a game from Steam, you might face a situation when the downloading will stop midway, or the download speed becomes slow. This error can occur when you’re downloading a new game as well as updating already existed game. There are many factors...
technewstoday.com
USB Headset Not Working? Try These Fixes
Headsets that use USB connectors are extremely convenient to use on a computer. You don’t have to distinguish the connector or port for the microphone and the speaker. Additionally, the audio sounds better with a USB headset. However, there are some scenarios where the USB headset stops working altogether....
technewstoday.com
How To Install IO Shield On Your PC Chassis? (Step-By-Step Guide
IO shield is just a metal plate that you insert to fill the empty space behind your computer casing. It is the first component to install on the casing before assembling even the motherboard and other hardware. The motherboard’s extension port goes into the shield and installing anything before it can force you to restart the building process from the beginning.
technewstoday.com
How To Install VMware On Linux
Installing a hypervisor like VMware can seem intimidating if you’ve never done it before, but in truth, the process isn’t very different from installing any other application. Much like program installation, you must first ensure that certain requirements are met, both in terms of specs and compatibility. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Add Bookmark on iPhone?
Bookmarks make it easy to quickly access your favorite websites. But did you know you can bookmark websites on your iPhone too?. The bookmark feature is available for all the web browsers on your iPhone. However, the methods to add them are different in most of them. Luckily, you can use this article as a reference to learn how to add bookmarks on your iPhone.
technewstoday.com
How to Measure Computer Screen? 4 Best Ways
If you are planning to transport your PC or ordering a protective guard for your monitor, measuring the screen size can come in handy. Your screen size is generally labeled on a sticker on your monitor’s rear panel. However, in some cases, you need to measure it manually. Screen...
technewstoday.com
Apple Keyboard Not Working? Here’s How to Fix It
It’s pretty impossible to complete your daily task if your keyboard is unresponsive. For mac users, a misbehaving apple keyboard causes a whole lot of problems, mainly because there are not many alternatives available. Usually, an apple keyboard malfunctions due to a corrupted keyboard preference file. Either that, or...
technewstoday.com
8 Best SSH Client for Mac
Are you looking for ways to access another computer remotely? If so, then you’ll need to do so via the SSH protocol. And for that, you’ll need a working SSH client. However, for Mac users, there’s already a built-in SSH client, the Terminal. Nevertheless, there are still many more of these clients available on the internet. In this article, we will through the best SSH client for Mac.
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall Android Update?
Installing the latest updates on your phone helps to get new features, remove bugs, and get security patches protecting your data and information. But, sometimes it is possible that your device starts performing poorly right after you install the available updates. The problem can be a result of a compatibility...
technewstoday.com
What is Triple Buffering? Should You Turn It On or Off
You must have noticed Triple Buffering in some games graphic settings. Depending upon the games played, the triple buffering setting may vastly influence your gameplay experience. Aware of normal YouTube buffering, many do not know how exactly buffering and triple buffering work. This creates a skeptical perspective towards enabling or...
technewstoday.com
How to Get VPN on an Xbox
You probably know that games, apps, and content on streaming apps have geographical restrictions. You may think this is not fair, an affront against your money. So, you may be looking for a solution: how to get VPN on Xbox?. A VPN is not illegal, and Microsoft doesn’t have rules...
technewstoday.com
How to Filter or Ban Words in Discord?
If you want to ban certain words in Discord, there’s currently no built-in feature available. However, you can add bots and command them to block such words. Alternatively, you can also use spoiler tags to hide words. Doing so will censor the words you select. This feature is mostly used to hide explicit content.
technewstoday.com
How to Check Microsoft Teams Attendance Report?
Microsoft Teams has digitalized meetings for several institutions and organizations. With its growing popularity, MS Teams has expanded its features. Among such features include the feature of taking attendance in meetings. As an organizer, tracking the attendees when they join and when they leave can be tricky. Now, however, you...
technewstoday.com
How to See All Participants in Teams
Microsoft Teams currently has the feature to host up to 5000 participants in a single organization. This makes the communication platform accommodable to larger businesses as well. If you’ve been added as a member of a Teams organization, you can view the other participants in the organization, channel, and groups...
technewstoday.com
Why is My Laptop Battery Swelling? How Can I Fix It
Normally, your laptop battery gets damaged much more often than other components. One of the common issues in the battery is swelling. Whenever the battery gets damaged by some means, it may release highly toxic and flammable gases. To prevent these gases from leaking and causing serious health and fire hazards, the manufacturers wrap the battery without any vents. As a result, the gases get trapped inside and expand to increase the battery volume. And, you will find the battery swelling.
technewstoday.com
How to Create a Custom Google Maps Route?
Usually, Google maps automatically creates the best and shortest routes for your desired destination. Although it is convenient for us, sometimes we wish to have our own customized routes for road trips. Luckily, with “Google My Maps,” you can create a custom Google maps route. Additionally, you can also share...
Comments / 0