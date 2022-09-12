“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Sept. 12, 2022 — Strong WHS Football & Field Hockey Wins [VIDEO]

Read full article on original website
Wilton Youth Sports Round Up: Sept. 10-11, 2022
Results and scores are submitted by Wilton Youth sports teams. Please submit all stories and updates, along with a photo via the “Submit a Story” link on the website by noon on Monday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email). Stories received after the deadline may not be included. Results write-ups will be grouped by sport and published in the order they are received.
Wilton SafeRides is Back with Changes
Wilton SafeRides welcomed 175 Wilton SafeRides student volunteers for training on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Wilton Family YMCA. While several towns have reduced or eliminated their SafeRides programs over the years, this year Wilton will have the largest group of student volunteer participation to date. The highly popular service will be back in business beginning Friday, Sept. 16.
National Eating Disorders Association to Hold Fairfield County Fundraising/Awareness Walk in Wilton
The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) will hold its Fairfield County NEDA Walk on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.). NEDA Walks spread awareness about the realities of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope, strength, and recovery. The NEDA Walk is a family-friendly...
ELECTION 2022: Letters to the Editor — Sept. 16, 2022
Every Friday until Election Day, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes Letters to the Editor that we’ve received about the candidates and/or election-related issues. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, including word count maximums and requirements for Letters to the Editor. Letters are printed in the order in which they are received. To send a letter to the editor, email it to editor@goodmorningwilton.com.
ASML Announces $200 Million Investment and 1,000 New Jobs for Wilton; Officials Praise Wilton’s Value [VIDEO]
ASML is Wilton’s biggest corporate resident, with over 2,500 current employees here. Already the world’s largest semiconductor equipment manufacturer, the company announced Monday, Sept. 12, that it would be expanding the Wilton site even further, making a significant investment in its largest manufacturing, research and development facility outside of its headquarters in the Netherlands and adding 1,000 more jobs.
