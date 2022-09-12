Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
fox40jackson.com
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. Jackson resident Charles Wilson...
WLBT
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Silver Alert issued for 36-year-old Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 36-year-old Thomasina Donerson, of Jackson. MBI officials said she is five feet and five inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white striped black tank top shirt and […]
fox40jackson.com
King refutes claims he was a bully, discusses his demotion following WLBT report
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s former public works director is responding to claims from a now-fired subordinate that he bullied employees and was difficult to work with. The claims were made Wednesday by another former city worker, Mary Carter, who was recently terminated as deputy director of water...
WAPT
Mississippi couple gets surprise of a lifetime
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi couple got the surprise of a lifetime. The Defiantly Hopeful Foundation and Mississippi Reproductive Medicine surprised Christopher and Hannah Maddox with a $20,000 grant to help them pay for in vitro fertilization treatment. The couple said they are beyond overjoyed to receive such a...
fox40jackson.com
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said...
fox40jackson.com
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department,...
WJTV 12
Two accused of stealing copper wiring in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after they were allegedly caught cutting and stealing copper wires in Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said a neighbor reported to police that the suspects were cutting the wiring from a telephone pole in the 300 block of Stokes […]
fox40jackson.com
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM) – A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of a missing Rankin County man after, police say, the two formed a relationship online and planned to meet up. According to Jefferson Davis County Coroner Debra Johnson, Sistrunk’s body was found last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
WAPT
Suspect pleads guilty in deadly dice game shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after a shooting at a game of dice. Timothy Brown, 24, is charged with shooting two teenage brothers in 2017. A 16-year-old was killed, and his 18-year-old brother was critically injured. The shooting happened while a group of people...
AOL Corp
With another predominately Black city of Jackson, Miss., in need, Miami Gardens steps up
Thousands of water bottles were loaded onto trucks in Miami Gardens on Monday, headed for Jackson, Miss., where many residents are without clean water. The city of Miami Gardens partnered with UPS and the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) to help residents of Jackson, which has been dealing with a water crisis following heavy rain and flooding in late August.
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
The Michigan head of one of the nation’s prominent civil rights organizations told the Advance this week that water quality challenges that have affected mid-sized cities such as Flint, Benton Harbor and now Jackson, Miss., are the cause of “white flight and corporate disinvestment.” “There is an overall issue that this country hasn’t been able […] The post ‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WJTV 12
Three teens arrested after chase from Pearl to Jackson
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Three teenagers were arrested after a police chase from Pearl to Jackson on Wednesday, September 14. Pearl Public Information Office Greg Flynn said a car turned around to avoid a checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Flying J. Police believed the car was being suspicious, and a chase began. The chase […]
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
WAPT
Party plans busted after police find drugs, guns
PORT GIBSON, Miss. — Three men were arrested after drugs and guns were found inside a car at a police checkpoint in Port Gibson. Police said Friday, just before 11 p.m., a car approached the checkpoint, and officers smelled marijuana. After searching the vehicle, police found a bag of...
WJTV 12
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
Comments / 0