Brett Favre has some eye-opening remarks about Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings
The Green Bay Packers lost their Week One matchup to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 23-7. The offensive line was, to put it mildly, terrible. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times. While that is not the most he has ever been sacked in a game, the hits he took were quite vicious. Just how vicious? Well, according to former Packers and Vikings quarterback Brett Favre, they were the hardest Rodgers has ever taken.
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along
The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
Former Rams HC Mike Martz blasts 49ers QB Trey Lance: 'I've never liked him. I still don't like him'
Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers was a disaster for fans of sunny skies and high-octane offensive performances. The Bears pulled off a surprise 19-10 home victory through brutal rainy conditions that resulted in scary numbers for fantasy football players who invested in either offense.
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Pick, Odds: Can Justin Fields and Bears Win Again?
The Chicago Bears will travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Bears are coming into the game with a 1-0 record after upsetting the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10, at home, in brutal conditions. Meanwhile, the Packers are 0-1 after the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 beatdown.
Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"
Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
Mike Tomlin on rookie Jaylen Warren's NFL debut: 'He didn't urinate down his leg and that's a great place to begin'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Jaylen Warren had an inauspicious NFL debut on Sunday, recording three rushing attempts for seven yards and failing to haul in his only target. Longtime head coach Mike Tomlin discussed the Oklahoma State product's effort from Week 1 with reporters on Tuesday afternoon and had...
Insider thinks Ravens' Lamar Jackson will be traded before 2023 NFL Draft
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is currently playing on the final year of his rookie contract after the two sides failed to come to terms on an agreement before this past Sunday's season-opening 24-9 win at the New York Jets. A report surfaced ahead of that game claiming that...
Mike Martz rips into Bears QB Justin Fields again after Sunday's performance
Bears quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have won over many following Chicago’s 19-10 upset Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But former Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Martz just isn’t one of them. In his latest video analysis piece for The 33rd Team,...
Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
Packers HC gives update on rookie LB Quay Walker injury status
On Sunday the Green Bay Packers took a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. Many things have been said in over 24 hours since the game ended. The offense is young with the new wide receiving core, and the defense has new pieces as well. One of those new defensive players is outside linebacker Quay Walker.
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Jamal Adams' injury: 'I know it's serious and it just breaks your heart'
Among the bevy of storylines to come out of Week 1's "Monday Night Football" between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks was the home crowd's hostile reaction to the return of Russell Wilson and Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett's controversial decision to try a 64-yard field goal in the final minute of his team's loss.
Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills
The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
Video: Peyton Manning calls timeout 62 times as Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett lets clock run
One would think Peyton Manning has some sort of investment in the Denver Broncos. He was interested in buying the team, after all. Oh, and there's that Super Bowl he won with the Broncos as well. That was a pretty big deal for both him and the franchise. Manning --...
Pat McAfee praises Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: ‘He might be a damn mastermind’
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Melvin Gordon has message for Pete Carroll, Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big upset in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and Melvin Gordon does not seem pleased with the way they carried themselves after the win. Gordon apparently felt that Pete Carroll and others on the Seattle sideline were a bit...
ESPN's Ryan Clark does Seahawks' Drew Lock 'dirty' after 'MNF' win over Broncos
The Seattle Seahawks were routinely linked in summer reports and rumors with San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as journeyman Geno Smith and 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock were competing for the right to serve as the replacement for Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF grade after beating Chargers
If you are not familiar with the website Pro Football Focus, it is an analytic website that focusses on advanced statistical analysis and offers weekly grades on the best performing teams and players. It is an incredibly popular site, but also a controversial one because its grading scale sometimes seems...
