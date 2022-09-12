Read full article on original website
Women's Tennis Opens Fall Slate At Wahoowa Invitational
NORFOLK, Va. -- The Old Dominion women's tennis team will begin its 2022 fall slate this weekend participating in the Wahoowa Invitational hosted by the University of Virginia. Teams joining the Monarchs in Charlottesville will include: N.C. State, Illinois, LSU, Princeton, West Virginia, Auburn and the host Wahoos. Old Dominion...
ODU Hosts UConn on Friday
Location – L.R. Hill Sports Complex. Norfolk, Va. – The No. 14 ranked Old Dominion Field Hockey team will welcome the 11th ranked University of Connecticut Huskies on Friday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. This will mark the first conference matchup for the Monarch's.
Men's Soccer And Tribe End In Scoreless Draw
NORFOLK, Va. -- In a battle between two long standing rivals, the Old Dominion men's soccer team played to a scoreless draw with William & Mary on Tuesday night at the ODU Soccer Complex. "A very cagey affair between two teams with a lot of respect for each other tonight,"...
Chicoyne Ties for Third to Lead Men's Golf at VCU Shootout
RICHMOND, Va. – Jakob Chicoyne was the top finisher for the Old Dominion men's golf team at the VCU Shootout, tying for third with a 13-under par 203 on Tuesday. Hosted by the Rams at the Country Club of Virginia's Tuckahoe Creek Course, the Monarchs finished tied for sixth place with a 54-hole total of 841 (-23).
ODU: “They sense that there’s blood in he water,” said UVA’s Elliott
When Tony Elliott was asked about hosting Old Dominion this Saturday (2 p.m. ACC Network), he didn’t mince words. “They’re going to come in here and sense that there’s blood in the water and they’re going to come after us,” Elliott said about the Monarchs.
One hit helped Norcom's Jaden Ratliff cherish football more than ever
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR) — There was one thing about football that stuck out to Norcom's Jaden Ratliff growing up. "Just love to hit," he said. "I just love to hit people." He's taken the art of tackling very seriously. A consensus three-star safety, Ratliff has offers from Old Dominion, Maryland, Buffalo, and Campbell, while he's also heard from Virginia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
ODU researchers project the possible true cost of coastal flooding
Rising sea levels means rising cost. Old Dominion University researchers estimate the cost of violent coast storms and recurrent flooding.
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
A stitch in time: ODU, EVMS eye potential merger
Leadership changes pave the way for new partnership opportunities. At the end of 2020, Eastern Virginia Medical School firmly rejected a study recommending that the medical school merge to become part of Old Dominion University. But time passes, minds change, and sometimes there’s turnover at the top. In August...
MILITARY MATTERS: Navy Chief Surprises Three Children At School
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTVM) - We know a lot about military deployments, with Fort Benning in our back yard. With their dad serving overseas, three students in Virginia went to school, only to get a big surprise. Elizabeth Allen, with St. Matthews Catholic School, said “So they don’t expect dad...
The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk
Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
Legacy Lounge reacts to Norfolk revoking permit
Legacy Restaurant and Lounge says they will not be shutting down, only changing how they operate since they can no longer operate as a nightclub.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
Missy Elliott Blvd: Portsmouth native coming home for roadway dedication celebration
Portsmouth community members and city officials are gearing up to lose control with the arrival of hip-hop star Missy Elliott in October.
PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property
Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
Anticipation grows for Pharrell's upcoming 'block party' in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams is bringing a new event to Hampton Roads this fall. The Grammy award-winning musician and Virginia Beach native is organizing a block party in Norfolk. It's scheduled for November and will be held near downtown, in the Neon District. It's part of his newly-announced...
NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend
It's happening Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:
