Norfolk, VA

odusports.com

Women's Tennis Opens Fall Slate At Wahoowa Invitational

NORFOLK, Va. -- The Old Dominion women's tennis team will begin its 2022 fall slate this weekend participating in the Wahoowa Invitational hosted by the University of Virginia. Teams joining the Monarchs in Charlottesville will include: N.C. State, Illinois, LSU, Princeton, West Virginia, Auburn and the host Wahoos. Old Dominion...
odusports.com

ODU Hosts UConn on Friday

Location – L.R. Hill Sports Complex. Norfolk, Va. – The No. 14 ranked Old Dominion Field Hockey team will welcome the 11th ranked University of Connecticut Huskies on Friday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. This will mark the first conference matchup for the Monarch's.
odusports.com

Men's Soccer And Tribe End In Scoreless Draw

NORFOLK, Va. -- In a battle between two long standing rivals, the Old Dominion men's soccer team played to a scoreless draw with William & Mary on Tuesday night at the ODU Soccer Complex. "A very cagey affair between two teams with a lot of respect for each other tonight,"...
odusports.com

Chicoyne Ties for Third to Lead Men's Golf at VCU Shootout

RICHMOND, Va. – Jakob Chicoyne was the top finisher for the Old Dominion men's golf team at the VCU Shootout, tying for third with a 13-under par 203 on Tuesday. Hosted by the Rams at the Country Club of Virginia's Tuckahoe Creek Course, the Monarchs finished tied for sixth place with a 54-hole total of 841 (-23).
WTKR

One hit helped Norcom's Jaden Ratliff cherish football more than ever

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR) — There was one thing about football that stuck out to Norcom's Jaden Ratliff growing up. "Just love to hit," he said. "I just love to hit people." He's taken the art of tackling very seriously. A consensus three-star safety, Ratliff has offers from Old Dominion, Maryland, Buffalo, and Campbell, while he's also heard from Virginia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Virginia Business

A stitch in time: ODU, EVMS eye potential merger

Leadership changes pave the way for new partnership opportunities. At the end of 2020, Eastern Virginia Medical School firmly rejected a study recommending that the medical school merge to become part of Old Dominion University. But time passes, minds change, and sometimes there’s turnover at the top. In August...
WRDW-TV

MILITARY MATTERS: Navy Chief Surprises Three Children At School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTVM) - We know a lot about military deployments, with Fort Benning in our back yard. With their dad serving overseas, three students in Virginia went to school, only to get a big surprise. Elizabeth Allen, with St. Matthews Catholic School, said “So they don’t expect dad...
thenewjournalandguide.com

The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk

Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
multihousingnews.com

PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property

Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
