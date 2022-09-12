Read full article on original website
Fun Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County
The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When
One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo This Weekend in Poughkeepsie
The first fall reptile show in the area takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 at MJN Convention Center. Northeast Reptile Expos: Long Island, New England, New York (Mid-Hudson and White Plains) are the largest reptile expos in the northeast. There are hundred of reptile shows all across the United States, and the Mid-Hudson Reptile Expo has been taking place for many years at the former Mid Hudson Civic Center building. According to More Reptiles, the reptile shows are a great place to buy your next pet or to just browse hundreds of interesting reptile species. It's a meeting place for like-minded reptile fans, hobbyists and vendors, who come out to share their love for reptiles.
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Wall That Heals in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN – The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC, is in Middletown at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School this week, is open 24 hours each day until 2 p.m. on Sunday. It honors Americans who served in the Vietnam...
New Waterpark Coming to Saugerties, New York, Are the Rumors True?
Water slides, a wave pool, and more in Saugerties?. Over the last few months, we've shared information on the plans to develop a popular farm in Ulster County, those plans seem to be getting bigger and bigger by the day. Winston Farms. The 800-acre farm located in Saugerties was purchased...
westmilfordmessenger.com
Area ambulance/EMS companies merge services
The West Milford Township First Aid Squad and the Upper Greenwood Lake Volunteer Ambulance Company (UGLVAC) recently announced that they would be merging their services, partly due to a volunteer shortage. “UGLVAC has been proudly serving our community since 1995 and has spent those years responding to emergencies, standing by...
pikecountycourier.com
Port Jervis Fall Foliage Festival coming Sept. 25
Music, dance, food, bike stunts, classic cars, petting zoo, pony rides and 150 vendors will gather in downtown Port Jervis for the city’s 29th annual Fall Foliage Festival on Sunday, September 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (GPS - 1 Jersey Ave.) The Port Jervis Tourism Board that...
thephoto-news.com
Mystery history of the dead to be revealed at Monroe Community Cemetery walking tour
Who owned the land that first constituted the Village of Monroe? What was the name of the Civil War general from the 124th Orange Blossoms, who survived the battles of Gettysburg and Fredericksburg only to be killed by a train in Monroe years later? What NYS trooper was murdered in Tuxedo in 1928 and why was he killed?
pikecountycourier.com
Ruth V. Volpato
Ruth V. Volpato, of Culpeper, VA, passed away on September 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Ruthie, as she was called, was 84. She was born April 21, 1938, in upstate New York, the daughter of Leona and Neil Keane. She attended Marywood University after high school and then worked at Grumman Aircraft in Long Island, NY; her most loved career. There she lived with her sister Anne on Long Island and often reminisced about her work typing specs on the lunar module project. There she met many lifetime friends and was proud of her contribution to such an amazing project.
warwickvalleyschools.com
WVHS alum wins 2022 Applefest tee-shirt design contest
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Now in its thirty-second year, Applefest is hosted by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce. Free admission to great family fun at locations throughout the Village of Warwick! Join us for some fall fun. Subscribe. If you enjoyed this article, subscribe now to receive...
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
uncoveringpa.com
Taking a Scenic Cruise with Lake Wallenpaupack Boat Tours
Taking boat tours is one of my favorite ways to explore the large waterways in PA, so when I learned that you could take boat tours of Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos, I was excited to check it out. Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours and Rentals is the only tour boat...
7 Great Hudson Valley Cheeseburger Spots
Looking for a great cheeseburger in the Hudson Valley? We've got you covered. Ah, the cheeseburger. America's favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese. The cheeseburger is so loved, that there is even a National Cheeseburger Day celebrated each year in September. So many great options around the Hudson Valley area to find a great cheeseburger.
pikecountycourier.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Star to Appear Opening Night of Milford Readers & Writers Festival
Tony Award-winner Len Cariou, currently featured on the hit TV series “Blue Bloods,” will join his wife Heather Summerhayes Cariou, writer and actor, in a reading of the two-character Pulitzer Prizewinning play “The Gin Game” at Milford Theater & Performing Arts Center on Friday evening, Sept. 16, opening night of the fifth annual Milford Readers & Writers Festival.
Pike County Children and Youth Services in need of resource parents
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes. Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop. All […]
YouTuber Adds Newburgh, New York to ‘Crappy City Checklist’
A YouTuber made a video featuring 10 cities in New York that you should never move to and one Hudson Valley city made the top of the list. I don't think anyone would be surprised by this one bit. I would never go as far as to call any city...
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Happy birthday to 100-year-old Orange County resident
MONROE – Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus and Monroe Town Supervisor Tony Cardone wished Vinnie Marino an early 100th birthday on Tuesday, September 13th. Marino, a Monroe resident, turns 100 on September 20th. He is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge with...
