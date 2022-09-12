ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lords Valley, PA

WBRE

Pike County Children and Youth Services in need of resource parents

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes. Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop. All […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Women’s Resources of Monroe County answers the call for help

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first recipient at the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser is the Women’s Resources of Monroe County, a center that provides free and confidential services for anyone who has been a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. Answering the calls for help. That is Jane Gagliardo’s role as a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations

A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
LEHIGHTON, PA
County
Pike County, PA
City
Lords Valley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Newswatch 16

Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire damages Burger King at Northampton Crossings (UPDATE)

A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Geisinger hospitals in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers

Designation comes from Joint Commission/American Heart Association. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (GWV) and Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) recently became the second and third hospitals in the country to earn The Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification, joining Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville in establishing a national precedent for coordination among care teams who treat patients on the heart attack spectrum.
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Salvation Army#The Internal Revenue Code
pikecountycourier.com

Ruth V. Volpato

Ruth V. Volpato, of Culpeper, VA, passed away on September 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Ruthie, as she was called, was 84. She was born April 21, 1938, in upstate New York, the daughter of Leona and Neil Keane. She attended Marywood University after high school and then worked at Grumman Aircraft in Long Island, NY; her most loved career. There she lived with her sister Anne on Long Island and often reminisced about her work typing specs on the lunar module project. There she met many lifetime friends and was proud of her contribution to such an amazing project.
MILFORD, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Future Under 40 award winner chosen from Honesdale Dime Bank

Michael D. Borick, Assistant Vice President - Accounting Supervisor, of The Dime Bank, was announced as a winner of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Future Under 40 Awards. The Future Under 40 Awards honor banking industry leaders, aged 40 and younger, who have made a positive impact in...
HONESDALE, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Job Fair by the Lake

The Pike County Workforce Development Agency announced it will be holding its first fall Working Pike Job Fair on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Waterfront at Silver Birches, 205 Route 507, Hawley, PA 18428. Upwards of 40 employers are expected to attend. Opportunities...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Allan C. Vogel

It is with great sadness that the family of Allan C. Vogel reports his unexpected passing on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Hackettstown Medical Center, Hackettstown, New Jersey. He was 61-years old. Allan was a loving husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Allan was employed by D&C Contractors,...
MILFORD, PA
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lancaster Farming

Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting

As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ

