Ruth V. Volpato, of Culpeper, VA, passed away on September 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Ruthie, as she was called, was 84. She was born April 21, 1938, in upstate New York, the daughter of Leona and Neil Keane. She attended Marywood University after high school and then worked at Grumman Aircraft in Long Island, NY; her most loved career. There she lived with her sister Anne on Long Island and often reminisced about her work typing specs on the lunar module project. There she met many lifetime friends and was proud of her contribution to such an amazing project.

