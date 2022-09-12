Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest PotholeTravel MavenArchbald, PA
Virtual Workshop Addresses Importance of Social ConnectionsProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Free Preschool Available for Newton StudentsProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New JerseyTravel MavenBranchville, NJ
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Related
Pike County Children and Youth Services in need of resource parents
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pike County Children and Youth Services (C&Y) is seeking resource parents, formerly known as foster parents, to provide some family life for children temporarily unable to return to their homes. Resource parents can help provide a safe and nurturing environment for a child where they can grow and develop. All […]
Women’s Resources of Monroe County answers the call for help
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first recipient at the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser is the Women’s Resources of Monroe County, a center that provides free and confidential services for anyone who has been a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. Answering the calls for help. That is Jane Gagliardo’s role as a […]
Times News
Lehighton business makes two $2,500 donations
A Lehighton business has donated a portion of funds raised from a golf event to the Lehighton Fire Department. Kim Semmel, owner of Dance with Kim, presented a check for $2,500 to the fire department at Monday’s borough council meeting. Semmel told council that Dance with Kim For A...
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
Lehigh County farm attraction goes on the sale block for near $11M
A popular Lehigh County orchard and farm is being listed for sale at nearly $11 million. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farm, 9875 Schantz Road, in Upper Macungie went on the sale block in August, according to online real estate records. Owner Joshua Grim told lehighvalleylive.com Friday he and wife, Josie Grim, plan to retire, which is why they hope to sell the farm.
Fire damages Burger King at Northampton Crossings (UPDATE)
A fire late Thursday extensively damaged the Burger King in the Northampton Crossings shopping center in Lower Nazareth Township. No injuries were reported, authorities said. The two-alarm fire in the 3700 block off Easton-Nazareth Highway was reported at 10:19 p.m., according to a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor. It was out within an hour, Hecktown Volunteer Fire Company Chief Jeff Seip told lehighvalleylive.com on Friday morning.
Geisinger hospitals in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers
Designation comes from Joint Commission/American Heart Association. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (GWV) and Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) recently became the second and third hospitals in the country to earn The Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification, joining Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville in establishing a national precedent for coordination among care teams who treat patients on the heart attack spectrum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEP-TV 16
Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County
A new report shows inflation increased in August even as energy costs fell. Increases in food prices at the grocery store were a big reason why.
pikecountycourier.com
Ruth V. Volpato
Ruth V. Volpato, of Culpeper, VA, passed away on September 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Ruthie, as she was called, was 84. She was born April 21, 1938, in upstate New York, the daughter of Leona and Neil Keane. She attended Marywood University after high school and then worked at Grumman Aircraft in Long Island, NY; her most loved career. There she lived with her sister Anne on Long Island and often reminisced about her work typing specs on the lunar module project. There she met many lifetime friends and was proud of her contribution to such an amazing project.
WOLF
Two suspects wanted for damaging private pool, reward offered for their arrest
TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY - (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are looking to identify two suspects they say damaged Association property at the E-Pool and Pavilion inside a private, gated community. Security camera footage shows one suspect throwing lawn chairs into the pool at A Pocono Country Place...
pikecountycourier.com
Private lakefront home Is On 3+ acres with Dock
Dingmans Ferry. Lakefront cozy elegance inside and out, with three bedrooms, covered decks and a long dock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pikecountycourier.com
Future Under 40 award winner chosen from Honesdale Dime Bank
Michael D. Borick, Assistant Vice President - Accounting Supervisor, of The Dime Bank, was announced as a winner of the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s (PA Bankers) Future Under 40 Awards. The Future Under 40 Awards honor banking industry leaders, aged 40 and younger, who have made a positive impact in...
pikecountycourier.com
Job Fair by the Lake
The Pike County Workforce Development Agency announced it will be holding its first fall Working Pike Job Fair on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Waterfront at Silver Birches, 205 Route 507, Hawley, PA 18428. Upwards of 40 employers are expected to attend. Opportunities...
pikecountycourier.com
Allan C. Vogel
It is with great sadness that the family of Allan C. Vogel reports his unexpected passing on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Hackettstown Medical Center, Hackettstown, New Jersey. He was 61-years old. Allan was a loving husband, son-in-law, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. Allan was employed by D&C Contractors,...
Animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A humane officer was called to check out the condition of some animals at a property in Susquehanna County. What she didn't expect to find was a dog in horrendous shape. Last week, Lackawanna County Humane Officer Marci Zeiler received a call for help from...
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Lancaster Farming
Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting
As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
Was $3,000 left for Pa. waitress really a tip or part of a scam? Restaurant plans to take customer to court
You might remember a report a few months back of a very generous tip left for a waitress at Alfredo’s Pizza in Scranton. Now, WNEP is reporting that the restaurant owners say they’re taking the big spender to court,. Back in June, the staff at the restaurant were...
Comments / 0