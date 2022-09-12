Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Make Switch At QB Against Miami
The Max Johnson era has arrived in College Station.
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Continues Tirade Against Aggies Jimbo Fisher
The spotlight has been on Fisher and the Aggies in the worst of ways throughout the week.
D.J. Lagway, 5-star quarterback, on upcoming visit: '(Texas) A&M is building something special'
The Texas A&M Aggies are hosting a major collection of football prospects this weekend for their game against the Miami Hurricanes. And another big-time playmaker was recently added to the list. Willis High School (Texas) five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway said he will be in attendance this ...
Texas A&M vs. Miami schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
Texas A&M vs. Miami football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 17 Time: 9 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Texas A&M vs. Miami: Need to knowNo. 13 Miami: Tyler Van Dyke looks good so far in ...
SB Nation
Texas A&M was dissed and ditched by a 5-star RB recruit after Appalachian State loss
Five-star Louisville commit at running back and Texas native Rueben Owens is one of the most sought after recruits in America. The No. 1 ranked running back in the country had a visit to Texas A&M lined up, and then the Aggies got their butts handed to them on a silver platter by Appalachian State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher talks past experience with upset losses, remains mum on potential QB changes
Texas A&M lost a stunner at home Saturday to Appalachian State, 17-14. The Aggies will look to bounce back from the upset loss against Miami on Saturday night in College Station in one of the biggest games on this week’s schedule. While college football analysts and observers are ready...
Click2Houston.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
KBTX.com
Normangee High School football game cancelled following crash involving players
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Both Normangee High School and Lovelady High School decided to cancel Friday’s game following a crash involving some of Normangee’s football players. DPS says the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. The Hyundai tried to turn off of Highway...
KBTX.com
Fiona continues westward movement toward Leeward Islands
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fiona formed late Wednesday in the central Atlantic, and continues its westward trek as we near the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona may strengthen a bit before interacting with the northern Leeward Islands, but dry air and westward wind shear should slow that development somewhat over the next few days. From there, interaction with Puerto Rico is possible by this weekend. The main impacts, for now, appear to be heavy rain and some minor wind damage.
Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall
BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
KWTX
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
KBTX.com
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
KBTX.com
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
wtaw.com
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
KBTX.com
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “It usually took 20 minutes, now it takes 40 minutes.”. “I do not know who’s in charge of that but they’re doing a terrible job.”. These are just some of the comments on social media Tuesday morning after drivers were stuck, yet again, in delays along the construction route of FM 2818 in College Station. Many of the drivers complained about traffic light cycles at Luther Street and George Bush Drive being too short and leading to long delays and stops.
fox44news.com
Hay bales block Marlin roadway, catch fire
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Wednesday evening accident in Marlin led to a road closure and a dozen hay bales catching fire. The Marlin Police Department says that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer pulling a load of hay bales struck the railroad tracks on N Business 6. This caused twelve bales to roll off and block the roadway.
