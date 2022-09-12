ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Click2Houston.com

In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fiona continues westward movement toward Leeward Islands

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fiona formed late Wednesday in the central Atlantic, and continues its westward trek as we near the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona may strengthen a bit before interacting with the northern Leeward Islands, but dry air and westward wind shear should slow that development somewhat over the next few days. From there, interaction with Puerto Rico is possible by this weekend. The main impacts, for now, appear to be heavy rain and some minor wind damage.
BRYAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell announces new flavor for fall

BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced a new flavor on Thursday the company said is perfect for fall. The new flavor, salted caramel brownie, is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year no matter what the weather is […]
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “It usually took 20 minutes, now it takes 40 minutes.”. “I do not know who’s in charge of that but they’re doing a terrible job.”. These are just some of the comments on social media Tuesday morning after drivers were stuck, yet again, in delays along the construction route of FM 2818 in College Station. Many of the drivers complained about traffic light cycles at Luther Street and George Bush Drive being too short and leading to long delays and stops.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Hay bales block Marlin roadway, catch fire

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Wednesday evening accident in Marlin led to a road closure and a dozen hay bales catching fire. The Marlin Police Department says that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer pulling a load of hay bales struck the railroad tracks on N Business 6. This caused twelve bales to roll off and block the roadway.
MARLIN, TX
