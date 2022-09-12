BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Fiona formed late Wednesday in the central Atlantic, and continues its westward trek as we near the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center says Fiona may strengthen a bit before interacting with the northern Leeward Islands, but dry air and westward wind shear should slow that development somewhat over the next few days. From there, interaction with Puerto Rico is possible by this weekend. The main impacts, for now, appear to be heavy rain and some minor wind damage.

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO