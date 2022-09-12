Read full article on original website
Related
PSA: There’s a new Microsoft Teams ringtone and it’s a real earworm
Microsoft has published a fresh version of the now-infamous Teams ringtone, with a distinctly TikTok flavor. Earlier this year, TikTok creator Calum Newton (or CandyMoore.mp3, as he’s otherwise known) took it upon himself to remix the Microsoft Teams ringtone into a dance track. So catchy was the remix, Microsoft asked him to create a special version for the official Teams platform.
Microsoft 365 apps will now update themselves as if by magic
Microsoft has announced an update for its suite of office and productivity software that will help IT departments ensure applications are always up to date. As explained in a company blog post (opens in new tab), a new feature for Microsoft 365 now allows IT administrators to push updates to business laptops and PCs while they are idle or locked down.
TechRadar
This new Motorola phone has me forgetting the iPhone 14 ever launched
I've started testing a new Motorola phone, and after just a few hours of using it I'm convinced that it's the best phone that's been released so far in 2022. Yes, I'm including the new iPhone 14 range in that list. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched alongside the...
Hackers are reviving a long-forgotten malware to help evade detection
A known Chinese threat actor is recycling old malware (opens in new tab), in an attempt to evade detection, cut down on costs, and send researchers on a wild goose chase. A report from Symantec says the group, known as Webworm, has used at least three ancient malware variants (and by “ancient”, we mean from 2008 - 2017), modified them a little bit, and then tested them out against IT service providers in Asia to see how they work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These YouTube gaming videos are spreading malware
A newly discovered malicious campaign that distributes the RedLine Stealer infostealer comes with a very interesting self-propagation mechanism, researchers have found. Cybersecurity experts from Kaspersky uncovered new malware (opens in new tab) that logs into the YouTube accounts of compromised users and uploads a video to their channel, which distributes RedLine Infostealer.
FIFA・
Microsoft just fixed a whole load of serious security flaws, so patch now
September’s Patch Tuesday is upon us, giving Microsoft the opportunity to fix, among other things, two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. As per the company’s security advisory, the two flaws are tracked as CVE-2022-37969, and CVE-2022-23960. The former is a Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability, and it allows for remote code execution. It holds a severity score of 7.8.
TechRadar
Why NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series laptops are essential tools for students
If you’re a parent of a student who’s gone back to school (opens in new tab)- or you’re a student yourself - then picking a laptop for studying is incredibly important, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series laptops can help power the next generation of creatives, scientists and content creators.
Wix wants more portfolio websites created and quickly
Wix has launched a new portfolio website builder (opens in new tab) solution with customizable layouts to simplify the process of creating professional online collections. Available now in multiple languages, Wix Portfolio lets users change the look of their site without having to go into each project page separately and update individually.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Linux Foundation wants to tackle digital wallets next
The Linux Foundation has announced plans to form a new entity, the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), which will provide the basis for companies to create digital wallets on an open source platform. “The mission of the OWF is to develop a secure, multi-purpose open source engine anyone can use to build...
TechRadar
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review
There’s an awful lot to like about the new HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It’s really nicely built, seriously portable, offers stellar battery life and boasts an unusual 3:2 aspect format. But laggy performance, a screen with woeful viewing angles and a painfully high price make for a patchy overall proposition.
Leaked Nvidia RTX 4090 price practically confirms our worst fears
Ahead of the expected big reveal at Nvidia’s GTC presentation on September 20, it looks like we might already be getting a real glimpse into the pricing of Nvidia’s upcoming flagship graphics card, the uber-powerful GeForce RTX 4090. As reported by Twitter user @I_Leak_VN, it looks like Vietnamese...
This tab upgrade should give Google Chrome a major speed boost
New 'freeze dried tabs' Google Chrome update should smooth out browsing experience on Android. Loading times on Google Chrome will soon be much faster with the release of a new feature known as “Freeze Dried Tabs”, which stores tabs as “interactive snapshots”. In a post on...
Xiaomi 12T imminent, according to tipster; should the pricier iPhone 14 be worried?
If the iPhone 14's eye-watering $799 / £849 / AU$1,339 starting price puts you off, you might want to pay attention to the Xiaomi 12T, an anticipated mid-range phone which is expected to debut very soon. This would be a lower-cost spin-off of the Xiaomi 12, as well as...
This security firm claims to have the right tool for your privacy, and it's not a VPN
If you're looking to boost your online privacy, it's likely you've read that using one of the best VPN services is the best way to go about it. We would know – at TechRadar we're always writing about VPNs, and recommend our favorite providers. However, security firm INVISV is...
TechRadar
Build a budget-friendly ecommerce site with Bluehost's online store discount
If you're looking for an ecommerce platform (opens in new tab) that's reliable, affordable, and easy to use, then Bluehost's new solution just might be the service for you. Even better, Bluehost is currently offering up to 70% off on its ecommerce solution, as the web hosting (opens in new tab) provider adds Online Store and Online Store + Marketplace packages to its hosting line up.
Microsoft Teams security flaw lets hackers steal accounts - and there’s no fix in sight
There's an easy way to steal Microsoft Teams authentication tokens, researchers claim. There is a security flaw in Microsoft Teams that allows threat actors to log into other people’s accounts, even if those accounts are protected with multi-factor authentication, researchers have claimed. Cybersecurity analysts from Vectra say the Teams...
TechRadar
Power 50 2022: Our 20-11 revealed!
After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2022 Power 50. Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2022, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. TechRadar Pro is revealing...
The iPhone 14’s new Action Mode is still a step behind the GoPro Hero 11 Black
GoPro is used to fighting the likes of DJI and Insta360 in a Squid Game-style battle for action cam supremacy, but this year, an unexpected contender entered the fray: Apple. This week we saw the arrival of the highly-anticipated GoPro Hero 11 Black, a direct successor to what is, for us, the best action camera you can buy. But just a week earlier, Apple heckled GoPro by launching its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones with a shiny new video feature called Action Mode.
Leak suggests Intel's new Xeon CPUs suffer from more than just delays
A prominent leaker by the name of YuuKi_AnS has published benchmark data that appears to offer a glimpse at the performance of Intel’s upcoming Sapphire Rapids server processors. As reported by our sister site Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab), the leaked data paints a troubling picture for Intel,...
PS5 console exclusive Deathloop is coming to Xbox Series X
Microsoft has confirmed that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox on September 20. The FPS will be moving to Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox Game Pass, and is up for pre-order and pre-installation now. Developer Arkane will also release a new update across all platforms, introducing a new weapon, character ability, enemy types, and an extended ending.
Comments / 0