TechRadar

PSA: There’s a new Microsoft Teams ringtone and it’s a real earworm

Microsoft has published a fresh version of the now-infamous Teams ringtone, with a distinctly TikTok flavor. Earlier this year, TikTok creator Calum Newton (or CandyMoore.mp3, as he’s otherwise known) took it upon himself to remix the Microsoft Teams ringtone into a dance track. So catchy was the remix, Microsoft asked him to create a special version for the official Teams platform.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Microsoft 365 apps will now update themselves as if by magic

Microsoft has announced an update for its suite of office and productivity software that will help IT departments ensure applications are always up to date. As explained in a company blog post (opens in new tab), a new feature for Microsoft 365 now allows IT administrators to push updates to business laptops and PCs while they are idle or locked down.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Hackers are reviving a long-forgotten malware to help evade detection

A known Chinese threat actor is recycling old malware (opens in new tab), in an attempt to evade detection, cut down on costs, and send researchers on a wild goose chase. A report from Symantec says the group, known as Webworm, has used at least three ancient malware variants (and by “ancient”, we mean from 2008 - 2017), modified them a little bit, and then tested them out against IT service providers in Asia to see how they work.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

These YouTube gaming videos are spreading malware

A newly discovered malicious campaign that distributes the RedLine Stealer infostealer comes with a very interesting self-propagation mechanism, researchers have found. Cybersecurity experts from Kaspersky uncovered new malware (opens in new tab) that logs into the YouTube accounts of compromised users and uploads a video to their channel, which distributes RedLine Infostealer.
TechRadar

Microsoft just fixed a whole load of serious security flaws, so patch now

September’s Patch Tuesday is upon us, giving Microsoft the opportunity to fix, among other things, two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. As per the company’s security advisory, the two flaws are tracked as CVE-2022-37969, and CVE-2022-23960. The former is a Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability, and it allows for remote code execution. It holds a severity score of 7.8.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Why NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series laptops are essential tools for students

If you’re a parent of a student who’s gone back to school (opens in new tab)- or you’re a student yourself - then picking a laptop for studying is incredibly important, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series laptops can help power the next generation of creatives, scientists and content creators.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Wix wants more portfolio websites created and quickly

Wix has launched a new portfolio website builder (opens in new tab) solution with customizable layouts to simplify the process of creating professional online collections. Available now in multiple languages, Wix Portfolio lets users change the look of their site without having to go into each project page separately and update individually.
INTERNET
TechRadar

The Linux Foundation wants to tackle digital wallets next

The Linux Foundation has announced plans to form a new entity, the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), which will provide the basis for companies to create digital wallets on an open source platform. “The mission of the OWF is to develop a secure, multi-purpose open source engine anyone can use to build...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review

There’s an awful lot to like about the new HP Elite Dragonfly G3. It’s really nicely built, seriously portable, offers stellar battery life and boasts an unusual 3:2 aspect format. But laggy performance, a screen with woeful viewing angles and a painfully high price make for a patchy overall proposition.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Leaked Nvidia RTX 4090 price practically confirms our worst fears

Ahead of the expected big reveal at Nvidia’s GTC presentation on September 20, it looks like we might already be getting a real glimpse into the pricing of Nvidia’s upcoming flagship graphics card, the uber-powerful GeForce RTX 4090. As reported by Twitter user @I_Leak_VN, it looks like Vietnamese...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Build a budget-friendly ecommerce site with Bluehost's online store discount

If you're looking for an ecommerce platform (opens in new tab) that's reliable, affordable, and easy to use, then Bluehost's new solution just might be the service for you. Even better, Bluehost is currently offering up to 70% off on its ecommerce solution, as the web hosting (opens in new tab) provider adds Online Store and Online Store + Marketplace packages to its hosting line up.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Power 50 2022: Our 20-11 revealed!

After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the next ten members of the 2022 Power 50. Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2022, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. TechRadar Pro is revealing...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

The iPhone 14’s new Action Mode is still a step behind the GoPro Hero 11 Black

GoPro is used to fighting the likes of DJI and Insta360 in a Squid Game-style battle for action cam supremacy, but this year, an unexpected contender entered the fray: Apple. This week we saw the arrival of the highly-anticipated GoPro Hero 11 Black, a direct successor to what is, for us, the best action camera you can buy. But just a week earlier, Apple heckled GoPro by launching its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones with a shiny new video feature called Action Mode.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

PS5 console exclusive Deathloop is coming to Xbox Series X

Microsoft has confirmed that Deathloop will be coming to Xbox on September 20. The FPS will be moving to Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox Game Pass, and is up for pre-order and pre-installation now. Developer Arkane will also release a new update across all platforms, introducing a new weapon, character ability, enemy types, and an extended ending.
