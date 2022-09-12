Read full article on original website
Related
Putin tells Europe: if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Russia-Ukraine war: unclear if Russian forces have ‘reserves or morale’ to defend Luhansk, says UK – live
UK says Russia will stubbornly defend gains in region but may not be able to hold ground in face of concerted Ukrainian assault
Concerns about free speech in the UK after anti-monarchy protester arrested for shouting 'who elected?' King Charles III
Lawyers and human rights charities have raised concerns after anti-monarchy protesters were arrested at royal mourning events for Queen Elizabeth.
The queen's queue: people line up for 16 hours to see coffin
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - People flocked to central London to join a queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, undeterred by a government warning to stay at home to avoid standing in line for hours to see the late monarch's lying-in-state.
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voices: It is time to put the Kohinoor diamond back where it belongs
In the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, audiences have been dazzled by images of the crown of the Queen Mother, which is on display in the Tower of London. But the imperial majestic crown isn’t entirely as it appears – for it contains within its bejewelled arches and ornate framework a 105-carat gemstone diamond that represents the brutality and callousness of the British empire. The Queen’s passing marks an opportune moment to finally draw a line under the scars of the past and to signify truth and reconciliation between the ruler and the ruled.That Queen Elizabeth...
Queen lying in state: public warned of long wait as queue to see coffin stretches across London – live
The government said entry to the queue could be paused if it reaches capacity
U.K.・
Comments / 0