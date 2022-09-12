Read full article on original website
40-70% off at Ben Franklin
A downward price crash is happening at Ben Franklin Crats, 420 New Albany Plaza. All sales are final in the wall-to-wall liquidation, going out of business sale. All floral, fall, Christmas and everyday items are 60% off. Everything is at least 40% off. All store fixtures are for sale. Hours...
Campbellsburg Homefront Dinner Tuesday
The monthly homefront dinner will be held Tuesday Sept. 20, at the Campbellsburg Community Bldg. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. until food runs out! Some of the items we will be having is dressing/turkey, liver and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, and several other delicious foods. The committee looks forward...
Tonya Sue Blevins
Tonya Sue Blevins, age 54 of Salem, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born June 13, 1968 in Salem, Indiana, she was the daughter of Robert Lee and Linda (Cole) Cleek. She was a retired 911 dispatcher with the Washington County Sheriff Department after 13 years and was a former employee of the old Childcraft Industries.
Donna C. Reilly
Mrs. Donna C. Reilly, age 73, of Borden, passed away Thursday, September 15 at University of Louisville Hospital. Mrs. Reilly was born September 8, 1949, in Fern Creek/ Jefferson County, Kentucky the daughter of Frank H. “Bill” Link and Bertha Covington Link. She was a graduate of Southern High School, Class of 1967. She was an executive secretary for Thomas Lighting for 16 years and then retired from P.C. Building Supply. She was President of the Salem V.F.W. Auxiliary and a member of Pekin Saddle Club.
Jessica Dawn Thomas
Jessica Dawn Thomas, age 42, of Salem passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her residence. Born October 10, 1978 in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Byron David Batman and Kathi Luanne (Smedley) Batman who survives. Jessica was a loving and caring person. She is survived by...
Deanna Zink
Mrs. Deanna Lynn Zink, age 63, of Jeffersonville passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mrs. Zink was born April 23, 1959 in Salem the daughter of Ernest “Ernie” Zink and Mary Jane Wells Zink. She retired from the Census Bureau in Jeffersonville. She was a member of High Street Church of Christ.
