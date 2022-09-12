Mrs. Donna C. Reilly, age 73, of Borden, passed away Thursday, September 15 at University of Louisville Hospital. Mrs. Reilly was born September 8, 1949, in Fern Creek/ Jefferson County, Kentucky the daughter of Frank H. “Bill” Link and Bertha Covington Link. She was a graduate of Southern High School, Class of 1967. She was an executive secretary for Thomas Lighting for 16 years and then retired from P.C. Building Supply. She was President of the Salem V.F.W. Auxiliary and a member of Pekin Saddle Club.

BORDEN, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO