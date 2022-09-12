Read full article on original website
RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students
The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
Commission passes $31 million budget
Three groups presented appeals for funding in the Marengo County budget for 2022-2023 at the county commission meeting Tuesday. Commissioners included two of the requests in the budget that was approved after the executive session. The third is being determined. District Judge Vince Deas, who pushed for the formation of...
Second Threat This Week Draws Police to Tuscaloosa’s Bryant High School Friday
Police were back at Tuscaloosa's Bryant High School Friday morning after someone threatened the facility for the second time this week. In a Friday afternoon release, TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said the incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Taylor said officers investigated the incident and determined there was no danger...
Ongoing Petition for Pickens County Medical Center
CARROLLTON- In March 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 epidemic began, the Pickens County Medical Center closed its doors permanently, much to the devastation of those living in Pickens County. Efforts are currently being made to have the hospital reopened. A petition to reopen the facility is underway. Citizens can find...
Shipman glad to be back where he started
Alphus Shipman never stopped smiling as he spoke to the Demopolis Rotary Club Wednesday. Maybe it was because he was happy to be in Demopolis, continuing his career in education where it started. Shipman began his tenure as the principal of U.S. Jones Elementary School last month, coming from Tuscaloosa...
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
Tuscaloosa Police dealing with officer shortage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a staffing shortage of Police officers. Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice tells CBS 42 the department is short 28 officers and he is doing everything possible to resolve the problem. “The Mayor and Council increased our pay plan last year to hopefully attract some more […]
Saving historic Selma voting rights landmarks
The voting rights marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma back in 1965 are iconic moments in civil rights history. The attack on demonstrators known as “bloody Sunday” led to the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Now, sites related to the Selma marches is getting some much needed attention. Doctor Martin Luther King, junior planned the demonstrations at what’s now known as the Jackson House. During the march to Montgomery, the activists slept at three campsites. Both the Jackson home and the first of the overnight camping spots are now privately owned and efforts are underway to keep them alive. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Lynn Oldshue has more on work to preserve this piece of history.
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Tuscaloosa City Council Narrowly OKs 6-Story ‘Life on Fourth’ Apartments
The Tuscaloosa City Council narrowly approved construction plans for a six-story mixed-used apartment complex on downtown Fourth Street after months of debate over the proposal. The concept, tentatively named Life on Fourth, is meant to include more than 14,000 square feet of commercial or office space on its first floor...
Police Finding Fentanyl in Dallas Co. More Frequently
The deadly drug Fentanyl is being found in the Selma-Dallas County area more frequently over the last few weeks. Now local law enforcement is warning the public about the dangers associated with the synthetic opioid. “We’re starting to see more and more of it,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum.
Alabama deputy arrested on domestic violence charges
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hale County deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning for domestic abuse. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, deputies arrived at the Taylor Wood area on calls of a domestic disturbance. A man and woman were found to have been in a physical altercation. Joseph […]
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River
The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
Identity of body confirmed
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences has confirmed the identity of the body recovered from the water under the railroad trestle off West Jackson Street as Thomas Taylor, 48, of Demopolis. As of now, the cause of death has not been determined. Taylor was reported missing Aug. 29. His body...
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
3rd, 4th suspects charged in Meridian child’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police announced that two more arrests have been made in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. MPD said Lakendra Campbell and Domanetrus Camper were both apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and Meridian Special Operations Unit Wednesday. Campbell...
