Prince Andrew will not wear uniform at most ceremonial events during period of mourning for Queen

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Prince Andrew will not wear uniform at most ceremonial events during the period of mourning for the Queen.

Working members of the royal family will wear military uniform when present at five ceremonial events during the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

These are the Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, the procession to Westminster Hall and service of prayer and reflection, the Vigil at Westminster Hall, the state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at St George's Chapel Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oz1t7_0hroTadq00
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, meets well-wishers outside Balmoral on 10 September (Getty Images)

But as a non-working member of the royal family, the Duke of York will not wear uniform except as a special mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, sources said.

It means that Prince Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan during his 10 years in the Army but lost his honorary military titles when he stepped down as a senior working royal, is not the only close family member in civilian dress.

It comes after Prince Andrew joined his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and other senior royals to greet well-wishers after attending a private memorial church service on Saturday.

Prince Andrew took a moment to put his arms around his daughters as they stood and read the tributes. The family was brought to the Scottish estate in a cavalcade of Range Rovers after attending a short service dedicated to the late Queen in the church she regularly attended when staying at Balmoral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLca5_0hroTadq00
Prince Andrew in military uniform in central London to mark the 25th anniversary of the Falklands War (PA)

Prince Andrew, was stripped of his royal duties by the Queen after he reached a financial settlement in a sexual assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre, said: “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”

The duke attended a prayer service for the Queen at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral alongside other members of the royal family, including his daughters.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, also became the new owners of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis following her death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AwEq_0hroTadq00
King Charles standing vigil beside the Queen Mother’s coffin while it lies-in-state at Westminster Hall in London, on the eve of her funeral at Westminster Abbey in 2002 (PA)

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah will take on the animals, named Muick and Sandy. Both dogs were gifted to the late monarch by the prince.

The Queen was famously a big fan of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one corgi and one dorgi, a corgi-dachsund mixed breed.

King Charles III will lead a royal procession today in Edinburgh as the late Queen’s coffin is moved from the Palace of Holyrood to St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Independent

The Independent

