Honolulu County, HI

travelawaits.com

10 Affordable Honolulu Vacation Rentals Near The Ocean

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Are you interested in a trip to explore Honolulu, Hawaii? Me too! An absolutely gorgeous destination, Honolulu is a beach lover’s dream. You might be surprised to know that there is a large selection of affordable rental options in this region, including lots of places that are not part of a hotel, resort, or condominium complex.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu County, HI
Hawaii State
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Crash closes 3 lanes of EB H-1 Freeway in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down due to a crash in the Aiea area, Friday afternoon. The crash occurred near the overpass at Kaonohi Street, authorities said. Drivers headed on eastbound H-1 are advised to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes, if possible.
AIEA, HI
Oahu
KHON2

Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a returns to Kalakaua Avenue Saturday

Get ready to celebrate aloha this weekend because the biggest block party of Kalakaua Avenue is back to honor Hawaiian culture with the 68th Annual Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a. Aloha Festivals Board Member & Cultural Director at Royal Hawaiian Center, Monte McComber joined Chris Latronic with all the details. The party starts at 6 and goes on […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mission to remove tons of garbage from marine sanctuary underway

HONOLULU(KHON2) — A million dollar mission to remove garbage from an important marine sanctuary is underway. Kevin O’Brien, founder of Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), and his crew of 16 are preparing for their fifth mission to clean the Papahanaumokuakea Marine Sanctuary in the Northern Pacific, more than 1000 miles away from Honolulu. “There’s the […]
HONOLULU, HI

