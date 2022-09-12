Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Honolulu Vacation Rentals Near The Ocean
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Are you interested in a trip to explore Honolulu, Hawaii? Me too! An absolutely gorgeous destination, Honolulu is a beach lover’s dream. You might be surprised to know that there is a large selection of affordable rental options in this region, including lots of places that are not part of a hotel, resort, or condominium complex.
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KHON2
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
KHON2
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
KHON2
City asks drivers to avoid parts of Kailua due to force main break
A force main break is prompting traffic to be redirected in Kailua.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. It’s been tough sledding for the Rainbow Warriors football team as they fell to 0-3 on the season, but they’re back at home to take on Duquesne and the message all week at practice has been ‘stay the course.’
Volunteers wanted for project on remote island
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.
Toilet paper is back at these Hawaii bathrooms
A steadier supply of industrial-sized products has been secured.
KHON2
Staffing issues close Koko Head Shooting Complex
The City's Department of Parks and Recreation said the Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed for two months beginning Friday, Sept. 16, due to staffing issues.
Flood advisory in effect for Oahu
A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 5:15 p.m. Friday.
KITV.com
Crash closes 3 lanes of EB H-1 Freeway in Aiea
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three lanes of eastbound H-1 Freeway have been shut down due to a crash in the Aiea area, Friday afternoon. The crash occurred near the overpass at Kaonohi Street, authorities said. Drivers headed on eastbound H-1 are advised to expect delays in the area and to use alternate routes, if possible.
KITV.com
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach. City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action. Vandalism and trespassing have...
KHON2
Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a returns to Kalakaua Avenue Saturday
Get ready to celebrate aloha this weekend because the biggest block party of Kalakaua Avenue is back to honor Hawaiian culture with the 68th Annual Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a. Aloha Festivals Board Member & Cultural Director at Royal Hawaiian Center, Monte McComber joined Chris Latronic with all the details. The party starts at 6 and goes on […]
Doctors put down dog found shot in Waianae
The Pitbull mix named Nakoa was fighting for his life after he was found shot in Waianae.
KHON2
West Oahu residents seek answers about crime from police, prosecutors
From property crime to illegal gambling, Thursday evening at Kapolei Hale, the Honolulu Police Chief, Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola and officials from the Honolulu Prosecutor's office addressed west Oahu resident's concerns about crime in the area.
KHON2
Motor vehicle crash prompts lane closures on H1 in Waimalu
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Waimalu on Friday, Sept. 16.
Mission to remove tons of garbage from marine sanctuary underway
HONOLULU(KHON2) — A million dollar mission to remove garbage from an important marine sanctuary is underway. Kevin O’Brien, founder of Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), and his crew of 16 are preparing for their fifth mission to clean the Papahanaumokuakea Marine Sanctuary in the Northern Pacific, more than 1000 miles away from Honolulu. “There’s the […]
KHON2
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
KITV.com
'It's perturbing': Kalihi residents blame parking problem on 23-bedroom 'monster home'
Before it was even built, housing advocates and critics tried to stop the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting from allowing construction on a 23-bedroom home on Hala Drive in Kalihi, which property records show has just as many bathrooms. The home was built back in 2017 and the complaints...
