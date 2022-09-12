ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
