Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Ben Roethlisberger Named Possible Cowboys Signing
Believe it or not, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is on the list as a possibility for the Dallas Cowboys' next quarterback signing. Surely something all fans fully expect to happen. With Dak Prescott missing time due to a thumb injury, the Cowboys are looking for a replacement. Currently...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols inches closer to 700 HR, smashing No. 698 against Reds
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is just two home runs away from baseball immortality. Pujols has thrilled fans as he pursues 700 career home runs, and on Friday night against the Cincinnati Reds, Pujols added another magical chapter to the journey. In the sixth inning, with the Cardinals...
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along
The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady showed him 'zero respect,' wouldn't shake his hand
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on Tom Brady during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, saying Brady had "zero respect" for him and wouldn't shake his hand after games. Fitzpatrick recalled the Bills' 34-31 win over the Patriots in 2011, when Brady threw four...
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'
Dallas Cowboys fans are already in the dumps after a Week 1 loss, which included a thumb injury to Dak Prescott that will force the quarterback to the sideline for at least the next several weeks. Adding to Dallas's depression was that the Cowboys didn't look good before Prescott got...
Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'
Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free agent interest
Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
Report: 49ers could make QB change after Week 2 based on Kyle Shanahan's reputation
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
