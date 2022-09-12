Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Urban Triage to host 1st annual Urban Harvest Festival on Saturday
As the incoming fall season quickly approaches, harvesting crops is the task at hand for many farmers and gardeners across the Madison area. One group is especially ecstatic about the harvest season and is celebrating their hard work with a festival. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Urban Triage will be hosting the Annual Urban Harvest Festival at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability where they have been working alongside farmers to run an agricultural program that educates, feeds, and inspires the community. Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Agriculture Program Lead at Urban Triage, is at the helm of their operations at the Farley Center and has worked with the children and guardians throughout the year to get to this point of harvest and commemoration.
“Leading Our Way Forward:” Powerful lineup at 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit aims to transform Black women’s health
The 14th annual Black Women’s Wellness Summit, which will be held virtually on Friday-Saturday, Sept. 23-24, will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, a Madison-based organization that has really scaled up its team and the organization’s reach in the last few years as it works to radically transform Black women’s health.
Beyond diversity, toward belonging: Keetra Burnette to lead important discussion at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Keetra Burnette will moderate a panel titled “Beyond Diversity and Toward Belonging” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Currently serving as United Way of Dane County’s Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Chair of the City...
Library Takeover Returns: Submit Your Application!
From September 15 – October 15, 2022, Madison Public Library is accepting applications for the Library Takeover program. Teams of three or four people can apply to participate in the program, which includes a four-session course on event planning and culminates in a finished and fully-funded program at the library in the spring of 2023. The library will choose three teams to participate for 2022-2023 and will provide $2,000 for each team to use in planning their event. Each individual team member will also receive a $400 stipend and a certificate of completion from Madison Public Library. No previous event-planning experience is necessary – all that’s needed is a great idea for community engagement!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gabe Doyle to lead important discussion on mental health at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Gabe Doyle will moderate a panel titled “Pushing Past Stigma: Mental Health Dialogues” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Gabe is Chief Health Initiatives Officer at the FFBWW. He oversees Community Health Workers specializing in...
Sabrina Madison announces run for Madison Common Council
Sabrina Madison is in the race for Madison Common Council. The founder of the Progress Center for Black Women announced on Facebook Thursday that she would seek to replace Gary Halverson, who announced his resignation late Wednesday night, nearly a week after it was revealed that he was briefly a member of the far-right organization The Oath Keepers.
2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair
2022 Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie. The Multicultural Fair is an event centered on honoring and celebrating the different cultures that live in Sun Prairie by bringing the community together for an experience of unique foods, performances, activities, and more.
Madison alder, former Oath Keeper, resigns from Common Council
Madison Alder Gary Halverson has resigned from the Common Council nearly a week after admitting he briefly joined the far-right white supremacist and anti-government group Oath Keepers in 2020. In a statement posted to his city website at 9:41 pm Wednesday, referencing vandalism at his home revealed earlier in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Law enforcement, education, community leaders convene to address juvenile crime
About 30 leaders in law enforcement, education and human services from communities across Dane County – Madison, Sun Prairie, Marshall, Oregon and other communities – to discuss ways to collaborate to address juvenile crime. The meeting, held at the United Way of Dane County in Madison, was convened...
UW-Madison raises Ho-Chunk Nation flag over Bascom Hill
The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag over Bascom Hall, the university’s main administration building, in an outdoor ceremony Thursday morning in the heart of the UW campus. The Ho-Chunk Nation flag will fly at Bascom Hall for more than six weeks this fall. The UW–Madison campus...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 13
The Verona school board unanimously approved a resolution committing the district to include the history and culture of Asian American and Pacific Islander people throughout the curriculum. Plus, law enforcement and education leaders met to address juvenile crime, and it’s a mixed bag on COVID stats. Listen now:
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition
This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Sifting and Reckoning” exhibit grapples with racist history of UW
Today, a new exhibit is being opened to the public at the Chazen Museum of Art on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The culmination of multiple years of research and planning, the UW-Madison Public History Project exhibit looks to ask questions about the real history of UW-Madison itself. The Public History Project looks to give voice to a lesser-known history of UW-Madison through students, staff, and associates of the university who have been affected by marginalization across identities.
Goodman Community Center now offers free childcare to employees
Back in May, Goodman Community Center Letesha Nelson and her team started to dig in on the annual budget for fiscal year 2022, including a consideration of what new benefits the nonprofit could offer its employees. In August, after the budget was approved by the board of directors, Nelson made...
“Me in Media:” Nepherterra Best to lead discussion on representation
Nepherterra Best will moderate a panel titled “The Me in Media: Reflections on Representation” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Nepherterra ‘Neph’ Estrada Best is a seasoned entrepreneur and public relations professional who is passionate...
Madison filmmaker’s documentary on Indigenous chefs to screen at New York Latino Film Festival
Alejandro Mirand Cruz’s latest film, “Decolonizing Dinner,” is “very kindred to my own spirit and my own roots, traditional roots,” he says. The 12-minute short documentary highlights traditional Indigenous food through two Wisconsin chefs: Ho-Chunk Nation member Chef Elena Terry, owner of Wild Bearies, and Ched Anthony Gallarday, a Latino man of of Mexica heritage who owns Tavos restaurant in Milwaukee. The chefs tell the story of their own journeys to the culinary profession, as well as the centuries-long history of Indigenous foods. It touches on the centuries-long Mexica relationship with corn, including the genetic engineering ancient people accomplished, as well as the importance of the “three sisters” – beans, corn and squash – to the Ho-Chunk people.
City of Madison announces Maurer’s Urban Market for South Side development
The City of Madison announced Thursday that it is finalizing negotiations with Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market to open and run a new full-service, 24,000 SF grocery store at the Truman Olson project, located at 815 Cedar St. “I am very pleased that we are delivering on the...
Brandi Grayson to lead panel on the investor’s role in the community
Urban Triage founder and CEO Brandi Grayson will moderate a panel titled “The Investor Role In Community Oriented Solutions” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Brandi Grayson is the proud mother of three daughters age 28,...
Madison365 Week in Review for September 10
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by the YWCA Madison Racial Justice Summit. Registration open now!. prompting a strong rebuke from Common Council leaders. Madison band Kinfolk will headline entertainment at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Rashad Cobb has been named chief operating officer at...
Centro Hispano’s Evening of Dreaming… about our new home
Centro Hispano of Dane County will host “Evening of Dreaming … about our new home” on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-6 p.m. Join us as we kick off our community campaign to build a safe, strong and sustainable home for the Latinx community in Dane County. Enjoy a community picnic, live music, and fun activities for the whole family at 810 West Badger Road in Centro’s back lot.
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0