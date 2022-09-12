ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

WJON

300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud

There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
townandtourist.com

20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Golf Course#Disc Golf#Parks And Recreation#Montreal
CBS Minnesota

8 Minnesota schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eight Minnesota schools are among the roughly 300 nationally recognized Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.Recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance, as well as progress in closing achievement gaps among students. "While these Minnesota schools are geographically diverse, they all share core elements of effective schools," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education. "I sincerely congratulate these schools and thank the students, their educators, staff and leaders for serving as examples for all schools in Minnesota."These are the Minnesota schools that were named National Blue Ribbon recipients: Bloomington – Seven Hills Preparatory AcademyBrainerd – Lowell Elementary School, Brainerd Public School DistrictCloquet – Churchill Elementary School, Cloquet Public School DistrictGood Thunder – Maple River West Elementary School, Maple River School DistrictPlymouth – Kimberly Lane Elementary School, Wayzata Public School DistrictRochester – Lincoln K-8 School, Rochester Public School DistrictSpringfield – Springfield Elementary School, Springfield School DistrictWoodbury – Lake Middle School, South Washington County School DistrictThe National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was started in 1982, and has since awarded 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park

SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
SANDSTONE, MN
kvsc.org

Parade Closes Two St. Cloud Roads This Weekend

This Sunday, September 18th a parade from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is closing two St. Cloud roads. The City of St. Cloud is warning that West St. Germain Street from 4th Avenue to 9th Avenue will be closed. Crew adds 9th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Ground Broken on New Dunkin’ Donuts in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Ground has officially been broken on a new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in St. Cloud. We first told you about the plan to bring the chain restaurant to town back in April when city officials. approved a Conditional Use Permit. The Dunkin' Donuts is being built in the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Indoor Dog Park With Restaurant And Bar Is Now Open In Minnesota

For dog owners in the Metro area or people visiting with their four-legged friends, this new facility in Plymouth is a fantastic getaway for humans and their dogs. Brew Park is being called a dog oasis with an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training, Everything you need under one roof!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Miss The Pickle Pizza From The Minnesota State Fair? Here Are Places To Get It

One of the newest food items at the MN State Fair was also one of the most talked about and highly anticipated. It was the pickle pizza which consists of Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella, and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning (according to mnstatefair.org). This delicious item is from a new vendor as of this year, Rick's Pizza, which was located on the West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.
MINNESOTA STATE

