Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
St. Paul neighbors say luxury apartment building would be so close they 'could pass sugar to them'
(FOX 9) - Along the Mississippi River, a group of St. Paul residents feel like their concerns aren’t being heard, as a developer moves forward with plans that could change the landscape of their neighborhood. About two dozen homeowners spoke to FOX 9 on Tuesday, making it clear they...
The dining room at Mama's Pizza in St. Paul will never reopen
ST PAUL, Minn. — Pizza lovers around the Twin Cities know that Mama's Pizza on Rice Street serves some of the best pies in town. But because of the numerous challenges facing restaurants today, the popular spot announced on social media that they will not be reopening their dining room.
New Italian restaurant keeps with the cozy, theatrical spirit of downtown Anoka
Barzini's Italiano is now open at 222 E Main St. in Anoka, Minn. Photo courtesy of Logan Thompson. A player piano taps out jazzy tunes while "The Godfather" plays on the television at Barzini's Italiano in downtown Anoka. The restaurant recently opened on the historic Main Street in the space...
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
8 Minnesota schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eight Minnesota schools are among the roughly 300 nationally recognized Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.Recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance, as well as progress in closing achievement gaps among students. "While these Minnesota schools are geographically diverse, they all share core elements of effective schools," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education. "I sincerely congratulate these schools and thank the students, their educators, staff and leaders for serving as examples for all schools in Minnesota."These are the Minnesota schools that were named National Blue Ribbon recipients: Bloomington – Seven Hills Preparatory AcademyBrainerd – Lowell Elementary School, Brainerd Public School DistrictCloquet – Churchill Elementary School, Cloquet Public School DistrictGood Thunder – Maple River West Elementary School, Maple River School DistrictPlymouth – Kimberly Lane Elementary School, Wayzata Public School DistrictRochester – Lincoln K-8 School, Rochester Public School DistrictSpringfield – Springfield Elementary School, Springfield School DistrictWoodbury – Lake Middle School, South Washington County School DistrictThe National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was started in 1982, and has since awarded 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
Minnesota DNR Stocked 5.5 Million Walleye Fry In A St. Louis County Lake Last Year
I was poking around on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website today looking for some information on a lake I plan on fishing soon when I noticed that you can do searches for fish stocking information. The Minnesota DNR stocks lakes each year with different fish. I wanted to know which lake had the most walleye stocked in St. Louis County.
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend
There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
Parade Closes Two St. Cloud Roads This Weekend
This Sunday, September 18th a parade from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. is closing two St. Cloud roads. The City of St. Cloud is warning that West St. Germain Street from 4th Avenue to 9th Avenue will be closed. Crew adds 9th Avenue North from West St. Germain Street to...
Ground Broken on New Dunkin’ Donuts in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Ground has officially been broken on a new Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in St. Cloud. We first told you about the plan to bring the chain restaurant to town back in April when city officials. approved a Conditional Use Permit. The Dunkin' Donuts is being built in the...
VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs RV in downtown St. Paul over the weekend
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A massive fire that engulfed an RV in downtown St. Paul was captured on video.Mike Smith, who took the video, said the RV was fully engulfed by fire at around 1 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle was parked near Rice Park. WCCO has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information, so check back for updates.
Mama's Pizza in St. Paul, founded in 1964, won't reopen for dine-in service
Mama's Pizza at 961 Rice St. in St. Paul's North End neighborhood. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The iconic Mama's Pizza in St. Paul's North End neighborhood has permanently closed its doors for dine-in service. "I can’t get good consistent help with just take out," a...
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
Minnesota’s Most Scenic Drive is the Perfect Fall Road Trip
There's no better time than Fall than to squeeze in a weekend road trip, and this scenic drive was just named the best in all of Minnesota. Anyone who has been lucky enough to drive along this route won't soon forget it, as it's easily one of the best sightseeing trips you can take.
New Indoor Dog Park With Restaurant And Bar Is Now Open In Minnesota
For dog owners in the Metro area or people visiting with their four-legged friends, this new facility in Plymouth is a fantastic getaway for humans and their dogs. Brew Park is being called a dog oasis with an indoor dog park, veterinary hospital, wine bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and "pet retreat" with boarding, daycare, grooming, and training, Everything you need under one roof!
Miss The Pickle Pizza From The Minnesota State Fair? Here Are Places To Get It
One of the newest food items at the MN State Fair was also one of the most talked about and highly anticipated. It was the pickle pizza which consists of Hand-tossed homemade pizza dough topped with homemade specialty dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella, and crunchy dill pickles, and finished with dill weed seasoning (according to mnstatefair.org). This delicious item is from a new vendor as of this year, Rick's Pizza, which was located on the West side of Cosgrove Street between Wright and Dan Patch avenues.
