Amie Just: Scott Frost finally loses AD Trev Alberts to end 'What if' of the ages

Husker Hot Topic: What does improvement look like under Mickey Joseph?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a burning question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a topic heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
Oklahoma-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Well, here we go. Game 1 of the Mickey Joseph era as interim coach, and it's Oklahoma. Big Noon Kickoff will be in the house, and so will 80,000-plus curious fans to see how the Huskers look after Scott Frost. Here's how we see the game playing out. Who scores...
Recruiting: Bellevue West stars, Indiana DB headline Nebraska's visitor list for Oklahoma
LINCOLN — A truckload of in-state standouts, two three-star prospects from Indiana, and one of the Midwest’s top 2024 defensive tackles are among the expected visitors for Nebraska’s rivalry game with Oklahoma. It’s likely a more modest group of recruits than who might have visited if Nebraska...
Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next
In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game? Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
Comparing Nebraska and Oklahoma since NU left the Big 12 — and from last year's matchup
It’s been a while since the Sooners were last spotted in Lincoln. The last time Nebraska welcomed Oklahoma to Memorial Stadium, starting quarterback Casey Thompson was 11 years old and interim head coach Mickey Joseph was building up experience at NAIA Langston. But, not everyone was so far away...
Just askin': Rehashing Scott Frost's firing, why cheer/dance isn't an NCAA sport
Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in next...
‘It’s bigger than me:’ After a busy 48 hours for interim head coach Mickey Joseph, changes are already in place
When Mickey Joseph woke up Sunday morning, he didn't know what was coming. Within hours, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts fired head coach Scott Frost and elevated Joseph into the role on an interim basis, effectively closing the door on an era of Husker football. Just three games into his...
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
'It's bigger than me': Mickey Joseph embraces Nebraska opportunity
LINCOLN — Cameras clicked and a room full of reporters hushed as Mickey Joseph strode to the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium for the first time. A new era of Nebraska football was officially underway. How long it lasts — the Huskers play nine more regular-season...
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's career has been building toward this. Now the real talk begins Saturday
LINCOLN — The son of New Orleans learned the lesson a long time ago. It became a mantra of Mickey Joseph’s life, along with all the tough breaks and situations that try a young man’s faith and soul. “Shake everything off and you move on.”. It’s what...
Sooners coach Venables talks Mickey Joseph, Husker offense and expecting 'hostile' environment
Brent Venables has countless memories of Nebraska. From his days as a player and coach at Kansas State, then as an assistant at Oklahoma, Venables recalls thinking of Nebraska “like I’m David and that’s Goliath.”. Venables’ last encounter with the Huskers came in 2010, when Oklahoma played...
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season
All-American right-side hitter Kendall Kipp had 15 kills and freshman Elia Rubin had 13 kills to lead No. 9 Stanford to a 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 win against Nebraska on Tuesday, giving Nebraska its first loss of the season. All but one of the sets was close, fitting for the...
Watch now: Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 9.13
Mickey Joseph already making changes to Nebraska's staff and practice schedule. “This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me and anyone else,” Mickey Joseph said. As the interim head coach of Nebraska, he already has made changes inside the program.
Photos: No. 2 Nebraska, No. 9 Stanford meet in volleyball showdown
The Huskers hosted the Cardinal in a top-10 volleyball match Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center. Journal Star photos by Noah Riffe.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: four, twenty-two; White Balls: fifteen, twenty) (two, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 256,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 8, Day: 27, Year: 14. (Month: eight; Day: twenty-seven; Year: fourteen) Pick 3. 3-9-1 (three, nine, one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. (three, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Lawyers seek justice for Nebraska state ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in July 2018. People are also reading…
$50 million grant to help raze barracks-like Omaha public housing complex
OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. People are also reading…. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing...
